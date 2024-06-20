

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of England retained its key policy rate for the seventh straight session on Thursday.



The Monetary Policy Committee decided to hold the Bank Rate at 5.25 percent again in a split vote. The current bank rate is the highest since early 2008.



Governor Andrew Bailey and six other members voted to keep the rate unchanged, while two members sought a reduction in the policy rate.



Swati Dhingra and Dave Ramsden again called for a 25 basis-point cut as they said the interest rate needed to become less restrictive now to enable a smooth and gradual transition in the policy stance, and to account for lags in transmission.



Policymakers said they remained prepared to adjust monetary policy as warranted by economic data to return inflation to the 2 percent target sustainably.



Consumer price inflation was expected to increase slightly in the second half of this year, as declines in energy prices last year fell out of the annual comparison.



Bank staff forecast the UK economy to expand 0.5 percent in the second quarter, which was stronger than the 0.2 percent projected in May.



