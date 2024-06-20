Anzeige
20.06.2024 13:48 Uhr
Midea Hiconics Impresses at Intersolar 2024 with Launch of Its Full Range of Innovative Residential Green Energy Products

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hiconics Eco-energy Technology ("Midea Hiconics"; SHE300048), a green energy brand under the Midea umbrella, impressed visitors recently at Intersolar 2024 in Munich with the launch of its full range of residential green energy products, including all-in-one residential energy storage systems (RESS), household photovoltaic inverters, EV chargers, and balcony photovoltaic solutions.

2024 Intersolar Midea Hiconics Residential Green Energy Products Launch

Exhibited at Booth C2 670, the comprehensive residential green energy solutions from Midea Hiconics impressed many visitors with their excellent photovoltaic energy storage, modern design, and advanced electrification technology, including an all-in-one household storage device, featuring a battery pack with a built-in DC-DC optimizer using a high-voltage parallel system. At Intersolar 2024, Midea Hiconics showcased 16 innovative and well-built inverters that include a shadow recognition function for efficient power generation and an arc fault circuit interrupter (AFCI) for stable smart networking. TÜV NORD, TÜV SUD, and TÜV Rhineland issued the latest certifications for Midea Hiconics' batteries and inverters, with the Company also receiving TÜV NORD's Witness Laboratory certification.

"We were delighted to showcase our products at Intersolar 2024, where we saw that it is vital for leading companies to have the ability to provide solutions with a complete product matrix," commented Hou Junfeng, R&D Director of Midea Hiconics. "It is more conducive to exploring advantages and selling points."

Midea Hiconics's Strategic Cooperation Signing Ceremony

In recent years, with the continuous strengthening of investment and support policies in green energy in European countries, demand for household energy storage products has grown rapidly. As Midea's main driving force in developing this segment, Midea Hiconics has successfully developed key international markets such as Europe, Australia, America, and Africa under a global marketing channel framework.

Midea Hiconics, upholding product quality as its fortress, continually builds enduring, mutually beneficial partnerships with the highest level of sincerity. At the event, strategic cooperation agreements were inked with regional clients from France, Turkey, and beyond.

Midea Hiconics' transformation is fueled by its continuous pursuit of technological innovation. In 2023, the Company invested 147.41 million yuan in R&D, a 72.96% increase from the previous year. Midea's 33 global R&D centers, 4 major research institutes, and over 50 core laboratories provide robust R&D collaboration. Along with higher R&D investment, Midea Hiconics has integrated Midea's lean manufacturing system and invested in advanced automated production lines, industry-leading 100,000-standard clean rooms, and high-standard testing centers. This ensures efficient, high-quality product delivery, supported by rigorous quality testing with advanced instruments and equipment.

Midea's quality assurance system in home appliances has enhanced Midea Hiconics' quality improvement efforts. Midea's extensive experience in the household market and strong aesthetic design capabilities have greatly influenced Midea Hiconics' product design and user experience. Their household storage products prioritize both performance and aesthetics, catering to modern families' desires for green, efficient, and smart living.

About Midea Hiconics

Midea Hiconics, established in 2003, was publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange under the abbreviation "Hiconics" and the stock code "300048" on January 20, 2010. In 2020, it is officially incorporated into the Midea Group. In 2023, three main lines of business emerged, a wide range of residential green energy products, high- and low- voltage inverters, and Midea's photovoltaic solutions.

For more information about Midea Hiconics, please visit https://www.hiconics-global.com/company-profile/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443693/2024_Intersolar_Midea_Hiconics_Residential_Green_Energy_Products_Launch.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443694/Midea_Hiconics_s_Strategic_Cooperation_Signing_Ceremony.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/midea-hiconics-impresses-at-intersolar-2024-with-launch-of-its-full-range-of-innovative-residential-green-energy-products-302177920.html

