

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook, stock movement)



Accenture has revised its annual outlook to include the impact of foreign-exchange on its results.



The company now expects EPS in the range of $11.29 - $11.44, compared to the previous outlook of $11.41 - $11.64.



Adjusted EPS outlook has been revised to $11.85 - $12.00 from $11.97 - $12.20.



For the full year, Accenture now expects revenue to grow range of 1.5 percent - 2.5 percent, compared with the previous outlook of 1 percent - 3 percent.



On average, 23 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.08 per share on revenue growth of 1.60 percent.



In the pre-market activity today, the stock was up 5.83 percent or $16.65 to $302.



Q3 Earnings:



Accenture revealed earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.93 billion, or $3.04 per share. This compares with $2.01 billion, or $3.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Accenture plc reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 billion or $3.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.5% to $16.47 billion from $16.56 billion last year.



Accenture plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $1.93 Bln. vs. $2.01 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.04 vs. $3.15 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $16.47 Bln vs. $16.56 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $16.05 - $16.65 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $11.85 - $12.00



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken