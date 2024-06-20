ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), reported preliminary, unaudited financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2024.

"It's clear that Jabil has navigated a period of significant transformation this fiscal year: a year in which we divested our Mobility business, captured growth in the AI datacenter space, and experienced softness across multiple end-markets," said CEO Mike Dastoor. "Despite these moving pieces, we remain on track to deliver 5.6% in core margins and $8.40 of core diluted EPS in FY24, while generating more than $1 billion in adjusted free cash flow. At the same time, we've been working towards our commitment to repurchase $2.5 billion of our shares. And importantly, in the mid-to-longer-term we remain well-positioned to benefit from many of the world's powerful trends in areas like datacenter power and cooling, electric and hybrid vehicles, healthcare and pharma solutions, semi-cap equipment, and automated warehousing to name a few," he concluded.

Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Highlights:

• Net revenue: $6.8 billion • U.S. GAAP operating income: $261 million • U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share: $1.06 • Core operating income (Non-GAAP): $350 million • Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP): $1.89

Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook:

• Net revenue $6.3 billion to $6.9 billion • U.S. GAAP operating income $285 million to $355 million • U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share $1.40 to $1.88 per diluted share • Core operating income (Non-GAAP)(1) $365 million to $425 million • Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)(1) $2.03 to $2.43 per diluted share

__________________ (1) Core operating income and core diluted earnings per share exclude anticipated adjustments of $12 million for amortization of intangibles (or $0.09 per diluted share) and $18 million for stock-based compensation expense and related charges (or $0.14 per diluted share) and $50 million to $40 million (or $0.40 to $0.32 per diluted share) for restructuring, severance and related charges.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook:

• Net revenue $28.5 billion • Core operating margin (Non-GAAP) 5.6% • Core diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $8.40 per diluted share • Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $1+ billion

(Definitions: "U.S. GAAP" means U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. Jabil defines core operating income as U.S. GAAP operating income less amortization of intangibles, stock-based compensation expense and related charges, restructuring, severance and related charges, distressed customer charges, loss on disposal of subsidiaries, settlement of receivables and related charges, impairment of notes receivable and related charges, goodwill impairment charges, business interruption and impairment charges, net, gain from the divestiture of businesses, acquisition and divestiture related charges, plus other components of net periodic benefit cost. Jabil defines core earnings as core operating income, less loss on debt extinguishment, loss (gain) on securities, other components of net periodic benefit cost, income (loss) from discontinued operations, gain (loss) on sale of discontinued operations and certain other expenses, net of tax and certain deferred tax valuation allowance charges. Jabil defines core diluted earnings per share as core earnings divided by the weighted average number of outstanding diluted shares as determined under U.S. GAAP. Jabil defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less net capital expenditures (acquisition of property, plant and equipment less proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment). Jabil reports core operating income, core earnings, core diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flow to provide investors an additional method for assessing operating income, earnings, diluted earnings per share and free cash flow from what it believes are its core manufacturing operations. See the accompanying reconciliation of Jabil's core operating income to its U.S. GAAP operating income, its calculation of core earnings and core diluted earnings per share to its U.S. GAAP net income and U.S. GAAP earnings per share and additional information in the supplemental information.)

Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Jabil provides supplemental, non-GAAP financial measures in this release to facilitate evaluation of Jabil's core operating performance. These non-GAAP measures exclude certain amounts that are included in the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, do not have standard meanings and may vary from the non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Management believes these "core" financial measures are useful measures that facilitate evaluation of the past and future performance of Jabil's ongoing operations on a comparable basis.

Jabil reports core operating income, core earnings, core diluted earnings per share and adjusted free cash flows to provide investors an additional method for assessing operating income, earnings, earnings per share and free cash flow from what it believes are its core manufacturing operations. Among other uses, management uses non-GAAP financial measures to make operating decisions, assess business performance and as a factor in determining certain employee performance when determining incentive compensation.

The Company determines an annual normalized tax rate ("normalized core tax rate") for the computation of the non-GAAP (core) income tax provision to provide better consistency across reporting periods. In estimating the normalized core tax rate annually, the Company utilizes a full-year financial projection of core earnings that considers the mix of earnings across tax jurisdictions, existing tax positions, and other significant tax matters. The Company may adjust the normalized core tax rate during the year for material impacts from new tax legislation or material changes to the Company's operations.

Detailed definitions of certain of the core financial measures are included above under "Definitions" and a reconciliation of the disclosed core financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures is included under the heading "Supplemental Data" at the end of this release.

About Jabil: At Jabil (NYSE: JBL), we are proud to be a trusted partner for the world's top brands, offering comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions. With over 50 years of experience across industries and a vast network of over 100 sites worldwide, Jabil combines global reach with local expertise to deliver both scalable and customized solutions. Our commitment extends beyond business success as we strive to build sustainable processes that minimize environmental impact and foster vibrant and diverse communities around the globe. Discover more at www.jabil.com.

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) May 31, 2024 (unaudited) August 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,457 $ 1,804 Accounts receivable, net 3,382 3,647 Contract assets 1,121 1,035 Inventories, net 4,439 5,206 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,494 1,109 Assets held for sale - 1,929 Total current assets 12,893 14,730 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,963 3,137 Operating lease right-of-use asset 366 367 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 810 763 Deferred income taxes 129 159 Other assets 288 268 Total assets $ 17,449 $ 19,424 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments of notes payable and long-term debt $ - $ - Accounts payable 5,398 5,679 Accrued expenses 5,929 5,515 Current operating lease liabilities 96 104 Liabilities held for sale - 1,397 Total current liabilities 11,423 12,695 Notes payable and long-term debt, less current installments 2,879 2,875 Other liabilities 331 319 Non-current operating lease liabilities 285 269 Income tax liabilities 112 131 Deferred income taxes 143 268 Total liabilities 15,173 16,557 Commitments and contingencies Equity: Jabil Inc. stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - - Common stock - - Additional paid-in capital 2,881 2,795 Retained earnings 5,632 4,412 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (18 ) (17 ) Treasury stock, at cost (6,219 ) (4,324 ) Total Jabil Inc. stockholders' equity 2,276 2,866 Noncontrolling interests - 1 Total equity 2,276 2,867 Total liabilities and equity $ 17,449 $ 19,424

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in millions, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended May 31, 2024 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2023 Net revenue $ 6,765 $ 8,475 $ 21,919 $ 26,244 Cost of revenue 6,157 7,778 19,906 24,143 Gross profit 608 697 2,013 2,101 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 268 307 890 911 Research and development 9 8 29 25 Amortization of intangibles 12 7 27 24 Restructuring, severance and related charges 55 - 252 45 Gain from the divestiture of businesses - - (944 ) - Acquisition and divestiture related charges 3 - 64 - Operating income 261 375 1,695 1,096 Interest and other, net 60 69 197 204 Income before income tax 201 306 1,498 892 Income tax expense 72 73 248 229 Net income 129 233 1,250 663 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax - - - - Net income attributable to Jabil Inc. $ 129 $ 233 $ 1,250 $ 663 Earnings per share attributable to the stockholders of Jabil Inc.: Basic $ 1.08 $ 1.76 $ 10.01 $ 4.96 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.72 $ 9.86 $ 4.86 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 119.9 132.3 124.9 133.6 Diluted 121.7 135.1 126.9 136.4

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions) (Unaudited) Nine months ended May 31, 2024 May 31, 2023 Cash flows provided by operating activities: Net income $ 1,250 $ 663 Depreciation, amortization, and other, net 557 752 Gain from the divestiture of businesses (944 ) - Change in operating assets and liabilities, exclusive of net assets acquired 318 (367 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,181 1,048 Cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (660 ) (860 ) Proceeds and advances from sale of property, plant and equipment 115 180 Cash paid for business and intangible asset acquisitions, net of cash (90 ) (30 ) Proceeds from the divestiture of businesses, net of cash 2,108 - Other, net (6 ) (28 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 1,467 (738 ) Cash flows used in financing activities: Borrowings under debt agreements 1,895 3,556 Payments toward debt agreements (1,987 ) (3,369 ) Payments to acquire treasury stock (1,824 ) (442 ) Dividends paid to stockholders (32 ) (34 ) Net proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan 31 27 Treasury stock minimum tax withholding related to vesting of restricted stock (68 ) (36 ) Other, net (4 ) (6 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,989 ) (304 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6 ) (4 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 653 2 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,804 1,478 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 2,457 $ 1,480

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA RECONCILIATION OF U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (in millions, except for per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended May 31, 2024 May 31, 2023 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2023 Operating income (U.S. GAAP) $ 261 $ 375 $ 1,695 $ 1,096 Amortization of intangibles 12 7 27 24 Stock-based compensation expense and related charges 3 18 72 80 Restructuring, severance and related charges(1) 55 - 252 45 Net periodic benefit cost 2 4 7 11 Business interruption and impairment charges, net(2) 14 - 14 - Gain from the divestiture of businesses(3) - - (944 ) - Acquisition and divestiture related charges(3) 3 - 64 - Adjustments to operating income 89 29 (508 ) 160 Core operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 350 $ 404 $ 1,187 $ 1,256 Net income attributable to Jabil Inc. (U.S. GAAP) $ 129 $ 233 $ 1,250 $ 663 Adjustments to operating income 89 29 (508 ) 160 Net periodic benefit cost (2 ) (4 ) (7 ) (11 ) Adjustments for taxes 14 11 51 32 Core earnings (Non-GAAP) $ 230 $ 269 $ 786 $ 844 Diluted earnings per share (U.S. GAAP) $ 1.06 $ 1.72 $ 9.86 $ 4.86 Diluted core earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 1.89 $ 1.99 $ 6.20 $ 6.18 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (U.S. GAAP & Non-GAAP) 121.7 135.1 126.9 136.4

__________________ (1) Charges recorded during the three months and nine months ended May 31, 2024, related to the 2024 Restructuring Plan. (2) Charges recorded during the three months and nine months ended May 31, 2024, related to costs associated with product quality liabilities. (3) We completed the divestiture of our mobility business and recorded a pre-tax gain of $944 million, subject to certain post-closing adjustments that are still being finalized. We incurred transaction and disposal costs in connection with the sale of approximately $64 million during the nine months ended May 31, 2024.

JABIL INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW (in millions) (Unaudited) Nine months ended May 31, 2024 May 31, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP) $ 1,181 $ 1,048 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment ("PP&E")(1) (660 ) (860 ) Proceeds and advances from sale of PP&E(1) 115 180 Adjusted free cash flow (Non-GAAP) $ 636 $ 368

__________________ (1) Certain customers co-invest in PP&E with us. As we acquire PP&E, we recognize the cash payments in acquisition of PP&E. When our customers reimburse us and obtain control, we recognized the cash receipts in proceeds and advances from the sale of PP&E.

