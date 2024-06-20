ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) has entered into definitive agreements to sell its 50% share in BP Bunge Bioenergia to bp, its joint venture partner. BP Bunge Bioenergia, a joint venture formed in 2019, combined both companies' Brazilian bioenergy and sugarcane ethanol businesses with a total of 11 mills located across the Southeast, North and Midwest regions of Brazil. At closing, which is expected to happen in the fourth quarter of 2024, bp will own 100% of the business.

Bunge's Chief Executive Officer Greg Heckman commented: " We are pleased with the way the business is operating and the great work the team has done to become a leader in sugar and bioenergy since we created this joint venture with bp. However, this business is not core to Bunge's long-term strategy and this transaction will allow us to focus and invest in our core businesses while also further strengthening our balance sheet. bp has been a valued partner to Bunge, and we wish them and the team continued success."

This second and final monetization event of Bunge's ownership in the business is expected to yield net proceeds close to $800 million, depending on timing of closing and customary closing adjustments. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

J.P. Morgan is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Bunge, and Tauil & Chequer Advogados associated with Mayer Brown, is acting as legal counsel.

About Bunge

At Bunge (NYSE: BG), our purpose is to connect farmers to consumers to deliver essential food, feed and fuel to the world. With more than two centuries of experience, unmatched global scale and deeply rooted relationships, we work to strengthen global food security, increase sustainability where we operate, and help communities prosper. As a world leader in oilseed processing and a leading producer and supplier of specialty plant-based oils and fats, we value our partnerships with farmers to bring quality products from where they're grown to where they're consumed. At the same time, we collaborate with our customers to develop tailored and innovative solutions to meet evolving dietary needs and trends in every part of the world. Our Company has its registered office in Geneva, Switzerland and its corporate headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri. We have approximately 23,000 dedicated employees working across approximately 300 facilities located in more than 40 countries.

