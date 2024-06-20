News summary:

Adtran and the Luxembourg Internet eXchange (LU-CIX), today announced that Adtran has joined the LU-CIX community as a Gold Member. This addition expands and enhances LU-CIX's supporting member ecosystem, which is key for the digital infrastructure of Luxembourg and beyond. Adtran joining the community cements a longstanding relationship with LU-CIX. Its FSP 3000 open optical transport solution was instrumental in expanding LU-CIX's network capacity efficiently and sustainably, and the Adtran ALM fiber monitoring platform is helping boost the reliability of LU-CIX's services.

"We're thrilled to have Adtran join us as a Gold Member. The dedication to openness and collaborative innovation that the Adtran team brings will help lift our collective efforts. Our history of success together sets a solid foundation for this partnership. Moreover, Adtran's compact, energy-efficient technology perfectly aligns with our sustainability goals and enhances the performance and reliability of our network," said Claude Demuth, chairman of LU-CIX. "This partnership underscores the importance of robust relationships in propelling our digital infrastructure forward and reinforcing Luxembourg's status as a premier digital hub in Europe."

LU-CIX is a major European internet exchange, optimizing connectivity and internet speed by facilitating direct traffic routing among connected networks. Through its neutral and highly reliable platform, it supports the digital economy and boosts data transmission security across the country and beyond. The LU-CIX community, comprising internet service providers, telecommunication companies and content networks, collaborates to improve network efficiency and strengthen Luxembourg as a major digital hub. By welcoming Adtran, LU-CIX is broadening its technological capabilities. Adtran's solutions enhance network performance, flexibility and reliability, delivering major benefits across Europe's digital landscape. What's more, Adva Network Security provides network security solutions approved by the Bundesamt für Sicherheit in der Informationstechnik (BSI) that comprehensively protect networks built on Adtran FSP 3000 transport technology, providing its customers with access to quantum-resistant communication and fortifying digital infrastructure against future threats.

"We're very pleased to be part of the LU-CIX community. The power of collaborative initiatives like this one cannot be overstated. The LU-CIX supporting member hub is key to driving technological advancements and shaping the future of digital infrastructure in this region and across Europe," commented Stuart Broome, GM of EMEA sales at Adtran. "LU-CIX's proactive approach to interworking and its leadership in the industry align perfectly with our commitment to open, multi-vendor networks. Our technologies are ideal for enhancing and supporting the scalability and security of major internet exchanges like LU-CIX, ensuring a more connected and resilient future."

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

About LU-CIX

LU-CIX ASBL, the LUxembourg Internet eXchange, was founded in 2009 based on a not-for-profit membership association with an open and neutral philosophy. It aims to develop and support the Internet and data center ecosystem in Luxembourg by providing the national peering infrastructure and by promoting the national ICT community. LU-CIX brings a major contribution to the Luxembourg Internet community by organising its leading industry event, the Luxembourg Internet Days, which takes place every year and attracts over a thousand industry experts and decision makers from all around the globe. LU-CIX, together with the Chamber of Commerce of Luxembourg and the Ministry for Digitalisation, has launched the instant messaging solution Luxchat for the whole population and enterprises in Luxembourg. This solution, free for users, without advertising and without use of personal data, does respect the privacy of its users. LU-CIX also runs the datacenters-in-europe.com platform, which gathers the Luxembourg data center and Internet related players to promote Luxembourg as the best place for a data center and ICT business in the heart of Europe. LU-CIX GIE was also launched in 2009 to operate the Internet eXchange infrastructure. In 2021, the Luxembourgish State, together with LU-CIX GIE, launched MyConnectivity G.I.E. to support the access to high performance connectivity for all (private households and businesses) in the context of the 5G and ultra-high-speed national strategies. More information at lu-cix.lu.

