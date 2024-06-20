

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the late European session on Thursday.



The pound fell to 2-day lows of 0.8461 against the euro and 1.2679 against the U.S. dollar, from early highs of 0.8435 and 1.2721, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc, the pound edged down to 1.1280 from an early 3-day high of 1.1320. The franc had fell earlier to a 2-day low of 1.1221 against the pound.



The franc slipped to 200.86 against the yen, from an early 6-day high of 201.36.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.86 against the euro, 1.24 against the greenback, 1.11 against the franc and 192.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken