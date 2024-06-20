

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Thursday said it entered into a partnership agreement with renewable energy supplier Lifestyle Solar Inc. to provide solar and energy storage solutions to homebuilders in California.



Through the deal, Canadian Solar will supply its integrated residential solar and energy storage solution, including its high efficiency solar modules and residential energy storage system, EP Cube.



Lifestyle Solar provides homebuilders with a comprehensive turnkey renewable energy solution with Canadian Solar's advanced products.



Under the deal, Lifestyle Solar will offer Canadian Solar's new N-type panels from the company's factory in Mesquite, TX, and the innovative stackable EP Cube home battery.



Thomas Koerner, Senior Vice President of Canadian Solar, said, 'Partnering with Lifestyle Solar allows us to bring our premium solar and energy storage solutions to more California homeowners. With EP Cube and EP Cube Lite, designed for time-of-use states like California, customers can reuse solar power captured by Canadian Solar PV panels during the day to power their homes after sunset. Our solutions help homeowners significantly reduce their electricity bills and in turn monthly home costs.'



Last week, Canadian Solar had agreed with homebuilder D.R. Horton to provide solar and energy storage products for use in communities across California.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken