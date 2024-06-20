Anzeige
20.06.2024 14:22 Uhr
Law firm TGS Baltic Lietuva has been granted the status of Certified Adviser on Nasdaq Vilnius First North market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to grant law firm TGS Baltic the status of Certified
Adviser on Nasdaq Vilnius First North market operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius as
of June 20, 2024 on the request of the law firm TGS Baltic. 



More information is available here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
