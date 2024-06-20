Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2024 14:06 Uhr
22 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Unisync Corp.: UNISYNC Announces Appointment of Manish Arora as CFO

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. ("Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTC:"USYNF") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Manish Arora as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, replacing Richard Smith who had continued in the role of Acting CFO since announcing his retirement earlier this year.

Prior to joining Unisync, Manish was the CFO of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSX V:FLT) a role he held since September 2020. He brings over 20 years of substantial finance experience from small to large fortune 500 companies across a variety of industries including Aerospace, Healthcare, and Automotive, having previously worked at organizations such as Cardinal Health, Martinrea International and Vector Aerospace. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce and earned his designation as a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) in 2008.

"Manish will be a great addition to our team with his exceptional leadership skills, financial acumen, and forward-thinking mindset. His collaborative approach will bridge the gap across all facets of our organization, positioning us for sustainable, long-term growth and success. With large-scale opportunities on the horizon, Manish's expertise will be invaluable in supporting our expansion and building a strong foundation for the future," stated Tim Gu, Chairman.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Douglas F Good
Director & CEO

Investor relations contact:
Douglas F Good, Director & CEO at 778-370-1725 Email: dgood@unisyncgroup.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.