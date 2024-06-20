Unisync Corp.: UNISYNC Announces Appointment of Manish Arora as CFO

TORONTO, June 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unisync Corp. ("Unisync") (TSX:"UNI") (OTC:"USYNF") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Manish Arora as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company, replacing Richard Smith who had continued in the role of Acting CFO since announcing his retirement earlier this year.



Prior to joining Unisync, Manish was the CFO of Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (TSX V:FLT) a role he held since September 2020. He brings over 20 years of substantial finance experience from small to large fortune 500 companies across a variety of industries including Aerospace, Healthcare, and Automotive, having previously worked at organizations such as Cardinal Health, Martinrea International and Vector Aerospace. He graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce and earned his designation as a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CMA) in 2008.

"Manish will be a great addition to our team with his exceptional leadership skills, financial acumen, and forward-thinking mindset. His collaborative approach will bridge the gap across all facets of our organization, positioning us for sustainable, long-term growth and success. With large-scale opportunities on the horizon, Manish's expertise will be invaluable in supporting our expansion and building a strong foundation for the future," stated Tim Gu, Chairman.

