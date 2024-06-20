

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kroger Co. (KR) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $947 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $962 million, or $1.32 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kroger Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.05 billion or $1.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $45.27 billion from $45.17 billion last year.



Kroger Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $947 Mln. vs. $962 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.29 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $45.27 Bln vs. $45.17 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 - $4.50



