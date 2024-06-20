Anzeige
20.06.2024
Yinergy Digital Power Technology: Yinergy's Grand Debut at Intersolar 2024: A Spectacular Opening Day

MUNICH, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Yinergy made a powerful impression on the first day of Intersolar 2024, showcasing a range of advanced products designed to revolutionize the renewable energy landscape. At booth No. B4-570, visitors were introduced to Yinergy's latest offerings, emphasizing their high efficiency and innovation .

Among the highlights were the three-phase hybrid inverters, single-phase inverters, and the next-generation residential inverters. The three-phase hybrid inverter, featuring MOSFET as its core component, boasts deeply optimized MPPT tracking algorithms. This ensures high efficiency while simplifying installation, making it more user-friendly. With an IP66 protection rating, it is suitable for various environments, ensuring safe and reliable operation. Remarkably, it is compatible with several leading battery brands, including Sunwoda and Pylontech.

The next-generation residential inverter stood out with its impressive, sleek, and stylish design. According to the booth staff, this model also offers significant performance enhancements, making it a top choice for modern households.

In addition, Yinergy showcased a model of their commercial and industrial All-in-One energy storage Cabinet. Staff members revealed that this product has already achieved approximately 2GW of shipments in the Chinese market, highlighting its reliability and popularity.

The excitement peaked at 4:00 PM with a Happy Hour event at the booth. Local support representatives and technical experts were on hand to answer questions of visitors. The atmosphere was vibrant and welcoming, with guests enjoying complimentary drinks and snacks.

Yinergy's participation in Intersolar 2024 underscores their commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. With their high compatibility solutions and state-of-the-art products, Yinergy is poised to lead the renewable energy revolution, providing efficient and user-friendly solutions for both residential and commercial applications.

At the exhibition stand, Yinergy showcased their Residential Solution, which garnered inquiries, featuring batteries and chargers. Additionally, they exhibited C&I energy storage cabinet, aimed at tapping into the rapidly expanding international market in this sector. Onsite, technical support specialists and the local service team were actively engaging visitors, providing detailed introduction

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2443684/Yinergy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yinergys-grand-debut-at-intersolar-2024-a-spectacular-opening-day-302177971.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
