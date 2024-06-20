Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Financial Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

20 June 2024

Artesian Finance III Plc (the "Company") - 213800V6YJ7ZLUBDAB52

Annual Report and Financial Statements

The Annual Report and Financial Statements is available on the following link:

Artesian Finance III Plc - Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 September 2023

For further information please contact:

Artesian Finance III Plc

6th Floor

125 London Wall

London EC2Y 5AS

spvservices@apexgroup.com