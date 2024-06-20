

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits saw a modest pullback in the week ended June 15th, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Thursday.



The Labor Department said initial jobless claims dipped to 238,000, a decrease of 5,000 from the previous week's revised level of 243,000.



Economists had expected jobless claims to fall to 235,000 from the 242,000 originally reported for the previous week.



Meanwhile, the report said the less volatile four-week moving average rose to 232,750, an increase of 5,500 from the previous week's revised average of 227,250.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

