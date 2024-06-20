

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS) announced Thursday that its Security division received an order for approximately $10 million to provide multiple units of its RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosive detection system to screen passengers' hold (checked) baggage at an international airport in Latin America.



The Company is also expected to provide ongoing maintenance, service, and support.



The RTT employs a proprietary stationary gantry approach to provide high-resolution 3-D imaging. Its unique design allows the efficient inspection of hold baggage and air cargo while maintaining the capability to meet recent threat detection standards employed by various civil aviation authorities worldwide.



