ControlMonkey Announces OpenTofu 1-Click Migration Solution

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Since OpenTofu GA (General Availability) was announced, DevOps teams worldwide have been progressively adopting it to keep their IaC framework open-source. Recent license changes and acquisitions involving OpenTofu's competitors have pushed more and more DevOps to migrate their stacks to OpenTofu.

Migrate to OpenTofu

To ensure a safe and comfortable shift for Cloud Engineering teams, ControlMonkey has just released its automated solution for migrating to OpenTofu, simplifying a manual and time-consuming process. ControlMonkey users who wish to migrate their stacks to OpenTofu can now easily do it with the platform's 'OpenTofu 1-Click Migration.'

While migrating a few stacks to OpenTofu is pretty straightforward, the real migration challenges arise when you have hundreds or thousands of stacks.

For Cloud Engineering teams with big-scale environments or a large IaC codebase, manually inspecting and preparing the code to be migration-compatible can be a long, daunting, and error-prone process. So, if you have many Stacks, you can seamlessly migrate them to OpenTofu using ControlMonkey.

How does ControlMonkey do it?

OpenTofu Readiness Assessment

ControlMonkey provides full visibility into your code readiness with a clear assessment report and an understanding of your migration gaps and dependencies. You will then see which stacks are not ready to shift to OpenTofu and whether your Stacks are OpenTofu compatible.

1-Click Migration to OpenTofu

ControlMonkey shifts your IaC engine binary to OpenTofu with minimal effort. They provide a 1-click migration where they automatically change your Infrastructure CI/CD IaC framework to OpenTofu.

Fix Code Gaps and Dependencies

ControlMonkey scans your code to search for registry references in your Modules or providers definitions. If your code was written with the fully qualified name of registry references, ControlMonkey will automatically generate a PR that fixes the code pointing to the OpenTofu registry.

Summary

Migrating to OpenTofu is more of a management challenge than a technical one. In large environments with many stacks, manually assessing and preparing thousands of lines of Code is counterproductive and error-prone.

With ControlMonkey, you get the automation that scans and assesses your IaC Stacks, runs compatibility tests, and helps you seamlessly fix any gaps or dependencies in your code. ControlMonkey saves precious engineering team time by providing the easiest and safest way to migrate to OpenTofu.

