Eureka's new RapidWash wet dry vacuum cleaner combines powerful suction power and advanced self-cleaning capabilities

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eureka, the household cleaning brand with over one century of innovation, announces the launch of RapidWash, its latest wet dry vacuum cleaner. Combining a powerful 15,000Pa suction power and advanced self-cleaning capabilities into a simple design, the Eureka RapidWash is set to becoming the cleaning solution choice for households seeking efficient and convenient living.

Leaves floors sparkling clean in one pass

The Eureka RapidWash boasts a powerful BLDC motor that is capable of 15,000Pa suction power, as well as a floor brush with a rotational speed of 450 times per minute. In addition, the dual anti-entanglement design prevents hairs from wrapping around the roller brush while the zero-edge design allows the vacuum cleaner to clean those hard-to-reach corners. With the Eureka RapidWash, consumers can be assured their floors will be sparkling clean in one pass.

A vacuum cleaner that cleans itself

Cleaning the vacuum cleaner itself can be as taxing as vacuuming the entire home with some brands, but the Eureka RapidWash takes care of itself so that consumers don't have to. After cleaning, consumers can simply place the vacuum cleaner in the cleaning base and activate the self-cleaning mode with the press of a button. A series of water jets thoroughly clean and rinse dirt and the base dries the roller brush to prevent odors developing.

More power and more features packed in a lighter, simpler design

Despite offering more power and more features, the Eureka RapidWash is actually lighter than previous models. Weighing in at 8.16lbs, the RapidWash is 6% lighter than its NEW400 predecessor and still allows enough space for an intuitive LED display that allows consumers to easily check the battery level, cleaning mode, and any error messages

Everything about the RapidWash is focused towards convenience, from the self-propelling function that makes it easier for consumers to guide their vacuum to the the pause feature that allows consumers to set the vacuum cleaner to pause for a moment without having to constantly turn the vacuum cleaner on and off.

Availability

Starting June 20, 2024, the Eureka RapidWash will first be available for purchase in USA with a retail price of $279.99 and will subsequently be launched in European countries including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

About Eureka

Founded in 1909 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, Eureka® offers a full line of vacuum cleaners, including uprights, canisters, sticks, handhelds, cordless, and robot vacuum cleaners. For over 100 years, Eureka continues to innovate and bring to market new and exciting products, making it a household name in North America and all around the world. For more information, visit www.eureka.com.

