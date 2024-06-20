DJ COFICERT: COFICERT and Forvis Mazars in Tunisia sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the certification standard: ESG 1000

COFICERT and Forvis Mazars in Tunisia sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the certification standard: ESG 1000 Forvis Mazars in Tunisia, Member of the Forvis Mazars Global global network, operating in the field of auditing, accounting, taxation and business consulting, COFICERT, an international certification body, specializing in financial and non-financial certification activities, announce their strategic partnership for the deployment of the ESG 1000 standard, the international certification standard for a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) management system. As a reminder the ESG 1000 standard is governed internationally by the international standardization body IGSF - International Group For Sustainable Finance, led by Mrs. Véronique de la Bachelerie. In a context where non-financial governance has become central to ensuring sustainable economic development, this agreement aims to support companies in their transformation, by promoting better implementation of CSR policies and practices, and by validating compliance with regulatory constraints. The partnership implies that Forvis Mazars can provide companies with their support and advisory solutions, in their process of structuring and upgrading their CSR systems, upstream of the evaluation process by the certifier. For Mazars, this offer aims to consolidate its place in the market and position itself on a product and services which are at the heart of current concerns and the challenges of tomorrow, in view of recent legal developments. This decision is part of the group's overall strategic vision. At a time when CSR is of capital importance for economic players' sustainability and their regulatory compliance, Forvis Mazars' advisory offer on the basis of the ESG 1000 standard, provides companies with a pathway to strengthen their policies and CSR management systems. Therefore, Forvis Mazars network is acknowledged as a facilitator enabling companies to obtain ESG 1000 certification. Obtaining ESG 1000 certification constitutes a real competitive and differentiating asset for companies, allowing them to anticipate the risks inherent in their activities, while complying with regulatory requirements. It demonstrates to all stakeholders their dedication to implementing optimal CSR practices. The partnership agreement was signed in the presence of the managers of Forvis Mazars Tunisia, COFICERT France, as well as Aelium Tunisia in charge of financial communication. As a reminder, Aelium Tunisia is a subsidiary of Aelium Finance , a leading player in financial communication in Europe. ESG 1000 Standard: Carried by the international standardization body IGSF - International Group For Sustainable Finance, the ESG 1000 Standard (ESG for Environmental, Social and Governance - index 1000) is the first international certification standard, dedicated to the corporate social responsibility of businesses and institutions. The standard lists the requirements relating to a CSR management system, to improve practices in terms of social responsibility. In a desire for standardization under a single standard, universally used, the certification standard ESG 1000 brings together specific evaluation criteria, integrating standards recognized worldwide in terms of CSR, including the GRI Standards, the ESRS standards (European CSRD directive), the ISO 26000 standard, the ISO 14000 standard, the Global Compact principles, the United Nations guiding principles, etc. Certification to the ESG 1000 Standard is a guarantee of compliance in terms of respecting the rules of good CSR governance; and presents itself as a benchmark for economic and financial operators, nationally and internationally. Mohamed Ali El Aouani Chérif, Managing Partner of Forvis Mazars in Tunisia: "CSR has become a major issue for companies of all types and a major lever for economic development. We are convinced that supporting companies in implementing a CSR management system according to the ESG 1000 standard can only help them guarantee their performance and sustainability, in a context marked by an avalanche of regulations and increasingly demanding stakeholders. Established by a panel of experts who compose its scientific committee within the IGSF, the ESG 1000 standard is a deep and exhaustive framework covering a global performance approach including both CSR performance and economic performance. Compliance with the requirements of the standard and obtaining ESG 1000 certification undoubtedly represent a decisive asset for any company seeking to control its financial and extra-financial performance using well-established indicators." Walid Masmoudi, Partner at Forvis Mazars in Tunisia: "At Forvis Mazars, we believe that sustainable development is the guiding principle for the next 20 years of organizational strategies, driving the transformation of companies' economic models. We are therefore also convinced that this profoundly transforms the way we support companies to support their transition to sustainable, circular and responsible economic models. In an increasingly demanding context, with the adoption of new reporting rules stipulating ESG transparency, the carbon border tax and new decarbonization requirements, we believe that ESG 1000 certification is an excellent way to help companies identify their main challenges and position themselves well in their market." Cristian Mocanu - COFICERT's Secretary General: "Our hindsight over nearly 20 years, on certification and standardization activities, proves to us the virtuosity of technical partnerships of this type. Since we cannot be both judge and participant simultaneously, the technical support activities performed by Forvis Mazars before our evaluations will allow us to intervene more objectively afterward. Their support will thus help companies equip themselves with concrete means and tools to better structure and internalize their CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) policies and practices, particularly in anticipation of a certification process." Christian Levesque, president of the ESG 1000 Scientific Committee within the IGSF: "We welcome with interest Forvis Mazars' decision to incorporate the ESG 1000 methodology into the support services provided to companies and institutions. Thanks to its sectoral approach, the standard ESG 1000 provides a precise and complete picture of the quality of a company's CSR system. My career and long experience as President of the ISO Standardization Committee allow me to testify that beyond being an excellent management and communication tool, certification can provide companies with a means of validating their commitment, strengthening their credibility and improving their policies; in this case here in terms of social responsibility." Forvis Mazars en Tunisie COFICERT Press contact AELIUM Financial and Non-Financial Communication Press contact Walid Masmoudi Solène KENNIS Joan Khattar T: +216 71 96 33 80 +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65 +33 (0)1 40 17 05 22 walid.masmoudi@mazars.tn skennis@aelium.fr joan.khattar@coficert.org

