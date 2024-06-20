Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market Set to Total USD 157 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Aging Population Across the Globe | Future Market Insights Inc.

The SAR equipment market is expanding due to governments' efforts to modernize and upgrade search and rescue tools. This growth is further driven by increased funding for military and defense sectors, as well as disaster preparedness initiatives. These factors are collectively enhancing the capabilities and effectiveness of SAR operations.

NEWARK, Del., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The search and rescue equipment market size is estimated to reach USD 108.2 million in 2024 and grow at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2034. Global sales of the equipment are projected to reach USD 157 million by 2034. This increased demand is driven by the transition from traditional lighting to solid-state lighting systems in displays.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to remain the primary market for SAR equipment fueled by its robust manufacturing base and technological prowess. South Korea is estimated to lead the industry with a predicted CAGR of 6% through 2034, while Japan closely follows with an estimated CAGR of 5.4% until 2034.

Land was the leading platform in the industry due to the ease of navigation. In 2023, the land segment accounted for a value share of 43%. Communication dominated the industry based on equipment, holding a market share of 47% in 2023.

The SAR equipment sector is shaped in large part by government financing. With the help of these financial resources, SAR teams will be able to buy cutting-edge technology, directly boosting the market for SAR equipment and increasing demand for high-caliber equipment.

The development of equipment for specific habitats and landscapes, such as mountains, aquatic bodies, or urban disaster zones, is set to be encouraged by funding designated toward equipment for unique challenges faced by certain geographical places. Robots with artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities can be used in dangerous situations to find survivors, evaluate damage, or transport necessities. AI-enabled drones can cover wide search regions and provide vital information back to the command center, saving time and reducing the chance that people will be exposed to dangerous locations

Innovation and investment in the infrastructure of SAR equipment are expected to be fueled by public and private collaborations between government agencies, nonprofits, and private businesses. In order to keep a firm grip on the market, top companies in the SAR equipment sector are continuously acquiring and partnering with other businesses, leading to a noticeable trend of mergers and acquisitions in the sector. In an effort to innovate and improve the SAR equipment market's effectiveness and efficiency, companies are continuously spending on research and development. The market for SAR equipment is expected to increase steadily over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from the Market Report

The SAR market is set to reach USD 157 million by 2034 with a CAGR of 3.8%.

By platform, land is leading the global market with a value share of 43% in 2023.

Based on equipment, communications accounted for a market share of 47% in 2023.

South Korea is estimated to record a CAGR of 6% between 2024 and 2034.

Japan will likely hold the dominant position in the global market and show steady growth at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2034.

"Advancements in AI technology is projected to drive significant innovation leadings. This is anticipated to lead to increased efficiency and effectiveness of SAR equipment," says Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who's Winning?

Savox Communications, Shenzhen Hoverstar Flight Technology, Mayday Scandinavian International AB, and other leading businesses are competing for market share in the SAR equipment sector. In the context of the dynamically changing search and rescue (SAR) equipment market, all players are vying for consumer attention.

Manufacturers contest with specialization, innovation, and cost-effectiveness in the dynamic SAR equipment market. They are collaborating with and acquiring start-ups in addition to developing new and enhanced SAR equipment to pool their resources and create cutting-edge SAR solutions. They are also putting more emphasis on certain SAR applications and stressing how crucial practice and training are to successful SAR operations.

Tight certification processes and safety regulations may make it difficult for new competitors to enter the market. In this industry, striking a balance between affordability and superior quality is crucial, particularly in places with limited resources. Businesses are trying to modify their approaches to meet the various rules and specifications of several regions. Technological developments will increase the need for specialist equipment, which are set to further change the market's competitive environment.

Industry Updates

The National Search and Rescue Center (NSRC), in February 2024, announced that it will be hosting its 3rd Edition of the International Search and Rescue Exhibition (INSRC) 2024, a premier global event focused on featuring cutting-edge innovations and institutional frameworks to advance the field of search and rescue, under the cover of the National Guard Command (NGC).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, in May 2024, invited people over the age of 18 to attend a Session, "Have a Go," at the Eastbourne Fire Station to allow people to gain hands-on experience with tasks and equipment handled by firefighters.

Get More Insights into the Search and Rescue Equipment Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the search and rescue equipment market, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period 2024 to 2034. To understand the industry potential, growth, and scope, the industry is segmented based on platform (airborne, marine, and land), type (combat, urban, and industrial), equipment (tactical and military kits, survival, signaling, medical, communications, and others), weight (light-weight SKAD and heavy-weight SKAD), and regions.

