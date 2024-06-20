Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

(the "Company")

20 June 2024

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20 June 2024, all resolutions set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting Notice, dated 26 April 2024 (the "Notice"), were duly passed.

Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions, which were voted on by way of poll, are set out below:

Ordinary Resolution For % Against % Withheld 1 415,568,528 99.35% 2,714,219 0.65% 912,395 2 410,362,879 97.97% 8,501,511 2.03% 330,752 3 418,752,285 99.95% 224,145 0.05% 218,712 4 415,158,739 99.09% 3,792,651 0.91% 243,752 5 238,074,744 96.30% 9,155,483 3.70% 171,964,915 6 414,658,964 98.97% 4,297,250 1.03% 238,928 7 415,262,955 99.12% 3,693,259 0.88% 238,928 8 415,988,949 99.30% 2,916,134 0.70% 290,059 9 418,123,625 99.82% 766,652 0.18% 304,865 10 418,355,625 99.89% 473,549 0.11% 365,968 11 416,032,630 99.27% 3,072,887 0.73% 89,625 Special Resolution For % Against % Withheld 12 415,662,447 99.22% 3,249,217 0.78% 283,478 13 391,090,179 93.58% 26,814,860 6.42% 1,290,103

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The full text of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting can be found in the Notice, which is available on the Company's website ( https://www.balancedcommercialproperty.co.uk ). A copy of the presentation used at the AGM, and proxy voting results, will be available shortly on the Company's website.

The Special Resolutions were as follows:

Special Resolution 12

THAT the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, to allot and issue ordinary shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares in the Company ("equity securities'') for cash, including by way of a sale of ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares, as if any pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of shares contained in Article 6.2 of the Company's articles of incorporation did not apply to any such allotment of equity securities, provided that this power:

(a) expires at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(b) shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £701,550 being approximately 10 per cent of the nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares), as at 25 April 2024.

Special Resolution 13

THAT the Company be authorised, in accordance with section 315 of The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316(1) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008 of ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares'') (either for retention as treasury shares for future resale or transfer, or cancellation), provided that:

(a) the maximum number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99 per cent of the issued Ordinary Shares on the date on which this resolution is passed;

(b) the minimum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be 1p (exclusive of expenses);

(c) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be the higher of (i) 105 per cent of the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List) for the Ordinary Shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date of purchase; and (ii) the higher of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue which the purchase is carried out; and

(d) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution, or on the expiry of 18 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, prior to such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contract.

Enquiries:

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited via Buchanan Paul Marcuse (Chairman) chairmanBCPT@georgeson.com Buchanan +44 (0)20 7466 5000 Helen Tarbet / Henry Wilson / George Beale BCPT@buchanancomms.co.uk

Tel: 01481 745001

