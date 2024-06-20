Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X9YW | ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALANCED COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LTD 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.06.2024 16:30 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Result of AGM

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

LEI Number: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

(the "Company")

20 June 2024

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 20 June 2024, all resolutions set out in the notice of the Annual General Meeting Notice, dated 26 April 2024 (the "Notice"), were duly passed.

Details of the number of votes cast for, against and withheld in respect of the resolutions, which were voted on by way of poll, are set out below:

Ordinary Resolution

For

%

Against

%

Withheld

1

415,568,528

99.35%

2,714,219

0.65%

912,395

2

410,362,879

97.97%

8,501,511

2.03%

330,752

3

418,752,285

99.95%

224,145

0.05%

218,712

4

415,158,739

99.09%

3,792,651

0.91%

243,752

5

238,074,744

96.30%

9,155,483

3.70%

171,964,915

6

414,658,964

98.97%

4,297,250

1.03%

238,928

7

415,262,955

99.12%

3,693,259

0.88%

238,928

8

415,988,949

99.30%

2,916,134

0.70%

290,059

9

418,123,625

99.82%

766,652

0.18%

304,865

10

418,355,625

99.89%

473,549

0.11%

365,968

11

416,032,630

99.27%

3,072,887

0.73%

89,625

Special Resolution

For

%

Against

%

Withheld

12

415,662,447

99.22%

3,249,217

0.78%

283,478

13

391,090,179

93.58%

26,814,860

6.42%

1,290,103

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The full text of the resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting can be found in the Notice, which is available on the Company's website (https://www.balancedcommercialproperty.co.uk). A copy of the presentation used at the AGM, and proxy voting results, will be available shortly on the Company's website.

The Special Resolutions were as follows:

Special Resolution 12

THAT the Directors of the Company be and they are hereby generally empowered, to allot and issue ordinary shares in the Company or grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert securities into, ordinary shares in the Company ("equity securities'') for cash, including by way of a sale of ordinary shares held by the Company as treasury shares, as if any pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of shares contained in Article 6.2 of the Company's articles of incorporation did not apply to any such allotment of equity securities, provided that this power:

(a) expires at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution or on the expiry of 15 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer or agreement which would or might require equity securities to be allotted after such expiry and the Directors may allot equity securities in pursuance of any such offer or agreement as if the power conferred hereby had not expired; and

(b) shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value of £701,550 being approximately 10 per cent of the nominal value of the issued share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares), as at 25 April 2024.

Special Resolution 13

THAT the Company be authorised, in accordance with section 315 of The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, to make market acquisitions (within the meaning of section 316(1) of The Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008 of ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares'') (either for retention as treasury shares for future resale or transfer, or cancellation), provided that:

(a) the maximum number of Ordinary Shares hereby authorised to be purchased shall be 14.99 per cent of the issued Ordinary Shares on the date on which this resolution is passed;

(b) the minimum price which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be 1p (exclusive of expenses);

(c) the maximum price (exclusive of expenses) which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be the higher of (i) 105 per cent of the average of the middle market quotations (as derived from the Daily Official List) for the Ordinary Shares for the five business days immediately preceding the date of purchase; and (ii) the higher of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue which the purchase is carried out; and

(d) unless previously varied, revoked or renewed, the authority hereby conferred shall expire at the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company after the passing of this resolution, or on the expiry of 18 months from the passing of this resolution, whichever is the earlier, save that the Company may, prior to such expiry, enter into a contract to purchase Ordinary Shares under such authority which will or may be executed wholly or partly after the expiration of such authority and may make a purchase of Ordinary Shares pursuant to any such contract.

Enquiries:

Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

via Buchanan

Paul Marcuse (Chairman)

chairmanBCPT@georgeson.com

Buchanan

+44 (0)20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet / Henry Wilson / George Beale

BCPT@buchanancomms.co.uk

Tel: 01481 745001

END


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.