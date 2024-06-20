AM Best has assigned a Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of "a-" (Excellent) to the newly issued $500 million, 5.300% senior unsecured notes due Dec. 15, 2034, issued by MetLife, Inc. (MetLife) (headquartered in New York, NY) [NYSE: MET]. The outlook assigned to this Credit Rating (rating) is stable. All other ratings of MetLife and its subsidiaries remain unchanged.

The proceeds from this debt issuance are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, which may include the redemption, repurchase or repayment at maturity in whole or in part of MetLife's senior notes due 2025. MetLife's proforma adjusted financial leverage and the historical interest coverage are in line with its current ratings, and its holding company liquidity is strong.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper use of Best's Credit Ratings, Best's Performance Assessments, Best's Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view Guide to Proper Use of Best's Ratings Assessments

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2024 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240620678448/en/

Contacts:

Louis Silvers

Senior Financial Analyst

+1 908 882 2316

louis.silvers@ambest.com



Christopher Sharkey

Associate Director, Public Relations

+1 908 882 2310

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com



Jacqalene Lentz

Director

+1 908 882 2011

jacqalene.lentz@ambest.com



Al Slavin

Senior Public Relations Specialist

+1 908 882 2318

al.slavin@ambest.com