Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, announced today that Dennemeyer, anintellectual property (IP) full-service provider managing over three million IP rights of over 8,000 customers globally, has chosen Talkdesk to streamline its CX.

With more than 60 years of experience in the industry and over 20 offices worldwide, the Dennemeyer Group offers high-quality services for the protection and management of IP rights. As part of this, providing great CX is one of its priorities for the present and future. Dennemeyer ran a request for proposal to identify an expert who could implement a unified, integrated solution to reduce duplicated effort, save time, and deliver the best possible experience for its customers.

The Dennemeyer Group will deploy multiple Talkdesk solutions to achieve these goals. Talkdesk CX Cloud will provide the organization with an AI-powered, modern, cloud-based contact center platform. Additional applications will ensure customer service agents have the tools and support to deliver seamless CX:

Talkdesk Workforce Management will improve performance management and create efficiencies in the contact center through automated customer service agent scheduling.

Talkdesk Cases will consolidate every customer conversation into a single omnichannel ticketing system to increase productivity and personalized service.

With Talkdesk Premium Care, Dennemeyer will benefit from specialized training, guidance, expertise, and 24×7 assistance to confidently deploy and benefit from the full power of the Talkdesk contact center solutions.

Dennemeyer plans to expand its implementation of contact center tools to leverage the power of generative AI (GenAI). The company recognized that Talkdesk is at the cutting edge of AI in the contact center market and is perfectly positioned to help scale the Dennemeyer contact center as its CX needs grow.

Supporting Quotes

Ines Järvsoo, customer experience manager at Dennemeyer, commented: "The solutions from Talkdesk align perfectly with our mission to act as one global team for service excellence in all aspects of IP. By empowering our specialists with innovative tools, Talkdesk helps us realize our commitment to upholding first-rate standards, strengthening employee satisfaction, and ensuring our customers feel valued and supported wherever they are located. Through this partnership, we hope to foster customer loyalty and company growth."

Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk, said, "Talkdesk is proud to add Dennemeyer to its growing roster of global companies using the company's AI-powered contact center technology to enhance agent and customer experience. We look forward to doing great things together."

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform, purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security, paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

About the Dennemeyer Group

The Dennemeyer Group offers high-quality services for the protection and management of Intellectual Property rights and is committed to being the first-choice partner for customers globally. With more than 60 years of experience in the industry and 20+ offices worldwide, Dennemeyer manages over three million IP rights of around 8,000 customers. Organizations with even the largest, most diverse IP portfolios turn to the Dennemeyer Group for reliable protection, administration and management of their most valuable assets. In addition to a full spectrum of IP-related legal services, Dennemeyer offers IP strategy consulting, comprehensive IP management software, IP maintenance services and cutting-edge patent search and analytics tools.

