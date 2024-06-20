Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status of Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) is updated

On June 10, 2024, the shares in Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a mandatory public takeover offer from Pak Logistik Intressenter AB. Today, June 20, 2024, Goldcup 35626 AB (under name change to Notalp Logistik AB) disclosed a public takeover offer to the shareholders in the Company. Behind Goldcup 35626 AB is a consortium of existing shareholders in Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) led by Paradeigma Partners AB. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover offer. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the grounds for the observation status for the shares in Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) (JETPAK, ISIN code SE0012012508, order book ID 164293). For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB