Donnerstag, 20.06.2024

GlobeNewswire
20.06.2024 18:10 Uhr
Nasdaq announces Semi-annual changes to OMX Stockholm 30 Index

Stockholm, June 20, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of
the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index, (Nasdaq Stockholm:
OMXS30), which will become effective at market open on Monday, July 01, 2024. 



The following securities will be added to the lndex: SAAB AB ser. B (SAAB B).



The OMX Stockholm 30 Index measures the performance of a selection of the most
traded securities listed on Nasdaq Stockholm AB. The Index is reviewed
semi-annually in January and July. 



As a result of the semi-annual review, the following securities will be removed
from the Index: Autoliv Inc. SDB (ALIV SDB). 



For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch. 



For more information, please refer to the OMX Stockholm 30 Index Methodology.



About Nasdaq Global Indexes

Nasdaq Global Indexes has been creating innovative, market-leading, transparent
indexes since 1971. Today, our index offering spans geographies and asset
classes and includes diverse families such as the Dividend and Income (includes
Dividend Achievers), Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Fixed Income, Global Equity, Green
Economy, Nordic, and Commodity indexes. We continuously offer new opportunities
for financial product sponsors across a wide spectrum of investable products
and for asset managers to measure risk and performance. Nasdaq also provides
exchange listing, custom index, and design solutions to financial organizations
worldwide. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Erik Gruvfors

+ 46 (73) 449 7812

erik.gruvfors@nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius and Nasdaq Clearing are respectively
brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq
Stockholm Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB,
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, and Nasdaq Clearing AB. Nasdaq Nordic
represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq
Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made
under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about
Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not
guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from
those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking
statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond
Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors
detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to
release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
