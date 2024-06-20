Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.06.2024
Fidelity Japan Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 20

FIDELITY JAPAN TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury

Number of Shares:

35,000

On date:

20 June 2024

Share Price (p) per share:

170.080

Following this transaction, the Company has:

Issued Share Capital:

136,161,695

Total Shares held in Treasury:

16,219,541

Total Voting Rights:

119,942,154

Notes:

1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.

Contact:

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

020 7961 4240


© 2024 PR Newswire
