Donnerstag, 20.06.2024
WKN: A0F7BK | ISIN: FR0010220475 | Ticker-Symbol: AOMD
Tradegate
20.06.24
18:00 Uhr
16,565 Euro
+0,570
+3,56 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALSTOM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALSTOM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,52016,79018:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.06.2024 17:54 Uhr
40 Leser
ALSTOM SA: Alstom books a new services order in AMECA region of around €400 million

20 June 2024 - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has announced a new contract from an undisclosed customer in the AMECA region worth approximately €400 million. The order, received in June 2024, includes a technical support and spares supply agreement for 12 years. The name of the client and the details of the contract will be disclosed at a later date. This order has been recorded in Alstom's Q1 2024/2025 fiscal year.

Alstom is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.



About Alstom
Alstom commits to contribute to a low carbon future by developing and promoting innovative and sustainable transportation solutions that people enjoy riding. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, Alstom offers its diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. With its presence in 64 countries and a talent base of over 84,700 people from 184 nationalities, the company focuses its design, innovation, and project management skills to where mobility solutions are needed most. Listed in France, Alstom generated revenues of €17.6 billion for the fiscal year ending on 31 March 2024.
For more information, please visit www.alstom.com.
ContactsPress
Coralie COLLET - Tel.: +33 (0) 7 63 63 09 62
coralie.collet@alstomgroup.com

Souade BEKHTI -Tel.: +971 56 995 45 76
Souade.bekhti@alstomgroup.com

Investor Relations
Martin VAUJOUR - Tél: +33 (0) 6 88 40 17 57
martin.vaujour@alstomgroup.com



Estelle MATURELL ANDINO - Tél: +33 (0) 6 71 37 47 56
estelle.maturell@alstomgroup.com

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.