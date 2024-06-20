ALSTOM SA: Alstom books a new services order in AMECA region of around €400 million

Alstom books a new services order in AMECA region of around €400 million

20 June 2024 - Alstom, a global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has announced a new contract from an undisclosed customer in the AMECA region worth approximately €400 million. The order, received in June 2024, includes a technical support and spares supply agreement for 12 years. The name of the client and the details of the contract will be disclosed at a later date. This order has been recorded in Alstom's Q1 2024/2025 fiscal year.

Alstom is a protected trademark of the Alstom Group.