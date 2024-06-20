Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.06.2024

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
20.06.24
15:29 Uhr
0,990 Euro
+0,010
+1,02 %
20.06.2024 18:19 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
20-Jun-2024 / 16:47 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
20 June 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               20 June 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      150,000 
Highest price paid per share:         86.00p 
Lowest price paid per share:          84.20p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 85.8859p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 350,000,159 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (350,000,159) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      85.8859p                    150,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
6393               86.00       08:53:07          00070352540TRLO0      XLON 
8136               86.00       09:33:19          00070353811TRLO0      XLON 
7973               86.00       09:33:23          00070353825TRLO0      XLON 
6833               86.00       09:33:23          00070353826TRLO0      XLON 
254                86.00       10:03:43          00070354651TRLO0      XLON 
3321               86.00       10:03:43          00070354652TRLO0      XLON 
2606               86.00       10:03:43          00070354653TRLO0      XLON 
469                85.60       11:43:32          00070357168TRLO0      XLON 
1230               85.60       11:43:32          00070357169TRLO0      XLON 
93                85.60       11:43:32          00070357170TRLO0      XLON 
5333               85.60       11:43:32          00070357171TRLO0      XLON 
1954               85.20       11:59:30          00070357640TRLO0      XLON 
1835               85.20       11:59:30          00070357641TRLO0      XLON 
1                 85.20       12:38:04          00070358780TRLO0      XLON 
93                85.20       12:59:25          00070359410TRLO0      XLON 
1058               86.00       13:30:24          00070360019TRLO0      XLON 
19                86.00       13:30:24          00070360020TRLO0      XLON 
1                 86.00       13:30:24          00070360021TRLO0      XLON 
2495               86.00       13:30:24          00070360022TRLO0      XLON 
1                 86.00       13:30:26          00070360023TRLO0      XLON 
6081               86.00       15:34:01          00070365654TRLO0      XLON 
5964               86.00       15:34:01          00070365655TRLO0      XLON 
6312               86.00       15:34:01          00070365656TRLO0      XLON 
6027               86.00       15:34:01          00070365657TRLO0      XLON 
6994               86.00       15:34:03          00070365658TRLO0      XLON 
2303               86.00       15:34:03          00070365659TRLO0      XLON 
564                86.00       15:34:03          00070365660TRLO0      XLON 
2958               86.00       15:34:03          00070365661TRLO0      XLON 
1476               86.00       15:34:15          00070365664TRLO0      XLON 
7458               86.00       15:34:15          00070365665TRLO0      XLON 
5031               86.00       15:34:15          00070365666TRLO0      XLON 
21224               86.00       15:34:15          00070365667TRLO0      XLON 
3614               84.20       15:54:52          00070366683TRLO0      XLON 
2296               84.20       15:55:59          00070366787TRLO0      XLON 
199                84.20       15:55:59          00070366788TRLO0      XLON 
93                84.20       16:04:00          00070367220TRLO0      XLON 
16417               86.00       16:19:59          00070368066TRLO0      XLON 
4891               86.00       16:19:59          00070368067TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  329292 
EQS News ID:  1930071 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930071&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 20, 2024 11:47 ET (15:47 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
