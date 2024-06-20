Conversion Interactive Agency Announces Acquisition of Majority Interest in SR Consulting Agency

The Acquisition Adds to Conversion's Global Footprint, Digital Marketing Services for Verticals Outside of Truck Driver Recruiting

BRENTWOOD, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2024 / Conversion Interactive Agency announced today the organization has acquired majority interest in digital marketing agency SR Consulting (SRC). This acquisition propels Conversion Interactive Agency to continued leadership in marketing and adds to the company's global capabilities and verticals outside of trucking exclusively.





"SR Consulting folds seamlessly into our organization, and we are privileged to work with the brands they represent in helping them reach their marketing and branding goals," said Kelley Walkup, president and CEO of Conversion Interactive Agency. "I am confident our technology and marketing strategy can help continue to build the brands for the companies SR Consulting represents today."

SR Consulting (formerly Curtis Gabriel), previously fully owned and operated by Simon Curtis, will roll up under Conversion Interactive Agency, and Curtis will continue to lead the efforts for the clients he represents. Curtis and his team are excited about becoming a part of the Conversion family, and his decision to sell controlling interest was a strategic one for his current client base and the future of his business. "I was looking for a partner who could help take our business to the next level through innovation, strategy, and a team with hundreds of years' experience in marketing and advertising," said Curtis. "Kelley and the Conversion team are the perfect fit, and they bring an expansion to our services in the United States that will greatly benefit the SR Consulting client base."

With offices in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and the Philippines, SR Consulting will continue operations under the Conversion Interactive Agency brand, and SRC customers have the power of Conversion's industry-leading technology behind them to boost their marketing and advertising efforts in challenging talent markets. Walkup acknowledges that Curtis and his thought leadership will also be beneficial for the partnership. "Simon's knowledge and leadership in the industries he serves is exciting for us as we use the power of our technology to help employer brands recruit top talent," added Walkup.

