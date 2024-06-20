Leading Italian Bakery Brand to Exhibit its Products at Summer Fancy Food Show

Bauli, the iconic Italian bakery brand, has officially announced its participation in the 2024 Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City. The family-run business renowned for the iconic holiday pandoro box and baked goods celebrated its hundredth year in business in 2022 and has recently been making strides to further expand its business in the U.S. market. The brand's commitment to excellence has earned a well-deserved reputation for providing high-quality, authentic bakery items that delight consumers worldwide.

Il Pandoro di Verona is Bauli's traditional, Veronese star-shaped holiday cake. "Pandoro" meaning "golden bread," is rich in butter and contains no preservatives. (Photo: Business Wire)

From June 23 to 25th, Bauli will be at level 3 booth 2927 2929,offering attendees the opportunity to discover a wide range of bakery products, both savory and sweet, that will meet U.S. consumer needs, including panettone, croissants, pandoro, cakes, crackers, bruschetta, amaretti and more. Bauli Group's presence at the Fancy Food Show marks a key milestone in the company's strategic path of tri-directional growth through the innovation of new product categories, the development of new sales channels, and the expansion into new geographic markets. In the 2000s, Bauli embarked on a mission to expand globally to share the art of Italian baked goods with the world. Today, Bauli products are available in over 70 countries, bringing the taste of authentic Italian specialties to international audiences.

In 2023, Italian exports to the U.S. grew an additional 5.4 percent over 2022, setting a historical record with a total value of $72.9 billion. The cultural affinity, consumption trends, and vast size of the American market make it an ideal place to invest. This allowed Italy to remain the 11th largest supplier country to the United States. To date, exports account for 20 percent of the Bauli Group's business. The international growth goal is to double exports in the next seven years, rapidly doubling the U.S. market within the next two years.

"We are proud to bring the combination of tradition and innovation in the baking industry that has distinguished our Group for more than 100 years to the Summer Fancy Food Show," says Fabio Di Giammarco, CEO of Bauli Group. "This event represents an important opportunity in our international growth strategy. It is a crucial moment to strengthen relations with key international stakeholders and to consolidate the positioning of the Bauli brand as an ambassador of "Made in Italy" excellence in the food sector."

Bauli's pursuit of excellence is evident in every product it creates. Combining over a century of baking experience with modern technologies, Bauli continues to produce top-quality bakery offerings that meet the highest standards. The company's dedication to quality and innovation ensures that each product is crafted with attention to detail, making every bite a celebration of Italian baked goods.

About Bauli

Bauli S.p.A. is a leading Italian company in the bakery sector, founded in 1922 in Verona as a small artisan bakery. It is the main operator at national level in the festive segment where it holds over a quarter of the market at Christmas and Easter. With an average of 1300 employees and 7 production sites, 6 of which are in Italy, in Castel d'Azzano (VR), Orsago (TV), Romanengo (CR) and San Martino Buon Albergo (VR), Altopascio (LU), Guarene (CN) and one in India, in Baramati. Today, the company boasts a wide portfolio of recurring and everyday products under the Bauli, Doria, Motta, Alemagna, Bistefani and MaxSport brands.

