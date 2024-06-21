Anzeige
Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

21 June 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

20 June 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

38,832

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

722.0p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

717.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

719.6910p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,920,481 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,535,691 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Venue

699

720.00

09:11:10

OD_82L4Gfe-00

XLON

218

718.00

09:26:17

OD_82L84Sc-00

XLON

263

718.00

09:26:17

OD_82L84Sd-00

XLON

439

717.00

10:09:00

OD_82LIpDZ-00

XLON

118

718.00

10:10:32

OD_82LJD9W-00

XLON

277

718.00

10:10:32

OD_82LJD9X-01

XLON

112

718.00

10:10:32

OD_82LJD9X-03

XLON

328

718.00

10:14:35

OD_82LKEMo-00

XLON

174

718.00

10:14:35

OD_82LKEMp-01

XLON

74

718.00

10:14:35

OD_82LKEMq-00

XLON

62

718.00

10:14:35

OD_82LKEMq-02

XLON

191

718.00

10:14:35

OD_82LKEMr-00

XLON

88

718.00

10:14:36

OD_82LKEcv-00

XLON

144

718.00

10:14:36

OD_82LKEcv-02

XLON

51

718.00

10:14:36

OD_82LKEcw-00

XLON

62

718.00

10:14:36

OD_82LKEcw-02

XLON

739

719.00

10:17:19

OD_82LKv6u-00

XLON

239

719.00

10:25:20

OD_82LMwA1-00

XLON

536

719.00

10:25:20

OD_82LMwA1-02

XLON

392

720.00

10:29:22

OD_82LNx7H-00

XLON

200

720.00

10:29:22

OD_82LNx7I-00

XLON

71

720.00

10:29:22

OD_82LNx7I-02

XLON

573

720.00

10:55:08

OD_82LURT7-00

XLON

447

720.00

11:32:34

OD_82LdrXi-00

XLON

260

719.00

11:38:00

OD_82LfEZL-00

TRQX

502

719.00

11:38:00

OD_82LfEZM-00

CHIX

51

717.00

11:38:28

OD_82LfLhr-00

BATE

536

722.00

12:10:37

OD_82LnRb1-00

XLON

575

720.00

12:10:45

OD_82LnTml-00

XLON

195

720.00

12:10:45

OD_82LnTmm-00

TRQX

11

719.00

12:32:57

OD_82Lt496-00

XLON

302

719.00

12:32:57

OD_82Lt496-02

BATE

400

719.00

12:32:57

OD_82Lt497-00

XLON

187

719.00

12:32:57

OD_82Lt497-02

BATE

145

719.00

12:32:57

OD_82Lt498-00

XLON

1233

720.00

12:42:26

OD_82LvS96-00

XLON

312

720.00

12:42:26

OD_82LvS9F-00

AQXE

457

719.00

12:59:55

OD_82LzrBO-00

XLON

419

718.00

13:10:14

OD_82M2SCe-00

XLON

442

718.00

13:55:09

OD_82MDlE3-00

XLON

263

719.00

14:15:10

OD_82MInZO-00

XLON

500

719.00

14:15:11

OD_82MInpZ-00

XLON

258

719.00

14:15:11

OD_82MInpa-00

XLON

202

719.00

14:15:11

OD_82MInpa-02

XLON

239

719.00

14:15:12

OD_82MIo5c-00

XLON

500

719.00

14:15:12

OD_82MIo5c-02

XLON

258

719.00

14:15:12

OD_82MIo5c-04

XLON

190

719.00

14:15:12

OD_82MIo5d-00

XLON

433

720.00

14:18:30

OD_82MJdbA-00

CHIX

239

720.00

14:19:13

OD_82MJoml-00

XLON

500

720.00

14:19:13

OD_82MJomm-01

XLON

258

720.00

14:19:13

OD_82MJomm-03

XLON

121

720.00

14:19:13

OD_82MJomn-00

XLON

460

720.00

14:19:14

OD_82MJp2s-00

XLON

144

720.00

14:19:14

OD_82MJp2s-02

XLON

381

719.00

14:22:39

OD_82MKgaO-00

XLON

192

719.00

14:22:39

OD_82MKgaP-01

BATE

96

719.00

14:22:39

OD_82MKgaX-00

XLON

1

720.00

14:31:14

OD_82MMqM6-00

TRQX

268

719.00

14:31:42

OD_82MMxc5-00

AQXE

498

719.00

14:31:42

OD_82MMxc5-02

CHIX

366

719.00

14:31:42

OD_82MMxc6-00

XLON

400

719.00

14:31:42

OD_82MMxc6-02

XLON

400

719.00

14:31:42

OD_82MMxc7-00

XLON

157

719.00

14:31:42

OD_82MMxc7-02

XLON

172

719.00

14:31:58

OD_82MN1ut-00

AQXE

510

719.00

14:34:40

OD_82MNhwN-00

XLON

401

719.00

14:34:40

OD_82MNhwN-02

XLON

554

719.00

14:34:41

OD_82MNiCS-00

XLON

4

720.00

14:43:19

OD_82MPsxf-00

TRQX

421

718.00

14:46:36

OD_82MQiFD-00

TRQX

447

718.00

14:46:36

OD_82MQiFE-01

XLON

413

718.00

14:46:36

OD_82MQiFE-03

BATE

260

718.00

14:46:36

OD_82MQiFF-01

AQXE

342

720.00

14:58:03

OD_82MTavT-00

XLON

407

720.00

14:58:03

OD_82MTavU-01

XLON

379

720.00

14:58:03

OD_82MTavU-03

XLON

424

720.00

14:58:03

OD_82MTavV-00

XLON

352

720.00

14:58:04

OD_82MTbBU-00

XLON

424

720.00

14:58:04

OD_82MTbBU-02

XLON

454

720.00

14:58:38

OD_82MTk1s-00

CHIX

954

720.00

15:12:57

OD_82MXLZ7-00

XLON

417

720.00

15:12:57

OD_82MXLZ8-00

TRQX

338

720.00

15:12:57

OD_82MXLZ9-00

AQXE

198

720.00

15:12:57

OD_82MXLZ9-02

BATE

577

720.00

15:12:57

OD_82MXLZA-00

XLON

208

720.00

15:12:57

OD_82MXLZA-02

TRQX

267

720.00

15:12:57

OD_82MXLZB-00

BATE

192

718.00

15:12:59

OD_82MXM8L-00

XLON

465

719.00

15:18:50

OD_82MYpHS-00

CHIX

183

722.00

15:36:58

OD_82MdOMg-00

XLON

420

722.00

15:36:58

OD_82MdOMg-02

XLON

398

722.00

15:36:58

OD_82MdOMh-00

XLON

389

722.00

15:36:58

OD_82MdOMh-02

XLON

65

722.00

15:36:59

OD_82MdOcn-00

XLON

85

722.00

15:36:59

OD_82MdOco-00

XLON

168

722.00

15:36:59

OD_82MdOcp-00

XLON

191

722.00

15:37:00

OD_82MdOtp-00

XLON

505

721.00

15:42:25

OD_82MelT8-00

XLON

213

721.00

15:42:25

OD_82MelT9-01

TRQX

251

721.00

15:42:25

OD_82MelT9-03

AQXE

578

721.00

15:42:25

OD_82MelTA-00

BATE

618

721.00

15:42:25

OD_82MelTA-02

CHIX

458

720.00

15:44:20

OD_82MfFKA-00

XLON

1053

720.00

15:52:20

OD_82MhGDb-00

XLON

101

720.00

15:52:20

OD_82MhGDd-00

XLON

668

720.00

15:52:21

OD_82MhGTm-00

XLON

66

720.00

15:52:21

OD_82MhGTn-00

XLON

2349

721.00

16:12:45

OD_82MmP2w-00

XLON

75

721.00

16:29:40

OD_82Mqezs-00

CHIX

3

721.00

16:29:40

OD_82Mqezt-00

CHIX

554

721.00

16:29:40

OD_82Mqezt-02

XLON

13

721.00

16:29:40

OD_82Mqezw-00

XLON



