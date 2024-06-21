Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21
www.bodycote.com
21 June 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
20 June 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
38,832
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
722.0p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
717.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
719.6910p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 187,920,481 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 3,535,691 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Jim Fairbairn, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Venue
699
720.00
09:11:10
OD_82L4Gfe-00
XLON
218
718.00
09:26:17
OD_82L84Sc-00
XLON
263
718.00
09:26:17
OD_82L84Sd-00
XLON
439
717.00
10:09:00
OD_82LIpDZ-00
XLON
118
718.00
10:10:32
OD_82LJD9W-00
XLON
277
718.00
10:10:32
OD_82LJD9X-01
XLON
112
718.00
10:10:32
OD_82LJD9X-03
XLON
328
718.00
10:14:35
OD_82LKEMo-00
XLON
174
718.00
10:14:35
OD_82LKEMp-01
XLON
74
718.00
10:14:35
OD_82LKEMq-00
XLON
62
718.00
10:14:35
OD_82LKEMq-02
XLON
191
718.00
10:14:35
OD_82LKEMr-00
XLON
88
718.00
10:14:36
OD_82LKEcv-00
XLON
144
718.00
10:14:36
OD_82LKEcv-02
XLON
51
718.00
10:14:36
OD_82LKEcw-00
XLON
62
718.00
10:14:36
OD_82LKEcw-02
XLON
739
719.00
10:17:19
OD_82LKv6u-00
XLON
239
719.00
10:25:20
OD_82LMwA1-00
XLON
536
719.00
10:25:20
OD_82LMwA1-02
XLON
392
720.00
10:29:22
OD_82LNx7H-00
XLON
200
720.00
10:29:22
OD_82LNx7I-00
XLON
71
720.00
10:29:22
OD_82LNx7I-02
XLON
573
720.00
10:55:08
OD_82LURT7-00
XLON
447
720.00
11:32:34
OD_82LdrXi-00
XLON
260
719.00
11:38:00
OD_82LfEZL-00
TRQX
502
719.00
11:38:00
OD_82LfEZM-00
CHIX
51
717.00
11:38:28
OD_82LfLhr-00
BATE
536
722.00
12:10:37
OD_82LnRb1-00
XLON
575
720.00
12:10:45
OD_82LnTml-00
XLON
195
720.00
12:10:45
OD_82LnTmm-00
TRQX
11
719.00
12:32:57
OD_82Lt496-00
XLON
302
719.00
12:32:57
OD_82Lt496-02
BATE
400
719.00
12:32:57
OD_82Lt497-00
XLON
187
719.00
12:32:57
OD_82Lt497-02
BATE
145
719.00
12:32:57
OD_82Lt498-00
XLON
1233
720.00
12:42:26
OD_82LvS96-00
XLON
312
720.00
12:42:26
OD_82LvS9F-00
AQXE
457
719.00
12:59:55
OD_82LzrBO-00
XLON
419
718.00
13:10:14
OD_82M2SCe-00
XLON
442
718.00
13:55:09
OD_82MDlE3-00
XLON
263
719.00
14:15:10
OD_82MInZO-00
XLON
500
719.00
14:15:11
OD_82MInpZ-00
XLON
258
719.00
14:15:11
OD_82MInpa-00
XLON
202
719.00
14:15:11
OD_82MInpa-02
XLON
239
719.00
14:15:12
OD_82MIo5c-00
XLON
500
719.00
14:15:12
OD_82MIo5c-02
XLON
258
719.00
14:15:12
OD_82MIo5c-04
XLON
190
719.00
14:15:12
OD_82MIo5d-00
XLON
433
720.00
14:18:30
OD_82MJdbA-00
CHIX
239
720.00
14:19:13
OD_82MJoml-00
XLON
500
720.00
14:19:13
OD_82MJomm-01
XLON
258
720.00
14:19:13
OD_82MJomm-03
XLON
121
720.00
14:19:13
OD_82MJomn-00
XLON
460
720.00
14:19:14
OD_82MJp2s-00
XLON
144
720.00
14:19:14
OD_82MJp2s-02
XLON
381
719.00
14:22:39
OD_82MKgaO-00
XLON
192
719.00
14:22:39
OD_82MKgaP-01
BATE
96
719.00
14:22:39
OD_82MKgaX-00
XLON
1
720.00
14:31:14
OD_82MMqM6-00
TRQX
268
719.00
14:31:42
OD_82MMxc5-00
AQXE
498
719.00
14:31:42
OD_82MMxc5-02
CHIX
366
719.00
14:31:42
OD_82MMxc6-00
XLON
400
719.00
14:31:42
OD_82MMxc6-02
XLON
400
719.00
14:31:42
OD_82MMxc7-00
XLON
157
719.00
14:31:42
OD_82MMxc7-02
XLON
172
719.00
14:31:58
OD_82MN1ut-00
AQXE
510
719.00
14:34:40
OD_82MNhwN-00
XLON
401
719.00
14:34:40
OD_82MNhwN-02
XLON
554
719.00
14:34:41
OD_82MNiCS-00
XLON
4
720.00
14:43:19
OD_82MPsxf-00
TRQX
421
718.00
14:46:36
OD_82MQiFD-00
TRQX
447
718.00
14:46:36
OD_82MQiFE-01
XLON
413
718.00
14:46:36
OD_82MQiFE-03
BATE
260
718.00
14:46:36
OD_82MQiFF-01
AQXE
342
720.00
14:58:03
OD_82MTavT-00
XLON
407
720.00
14:58:03
OD_82MTavU-01
XLON
379
720.00
14:58:03
OD_82MTavU-03
XLON
424
720.00
14:58:03
OD_82MTavV-00
XLON
352
720.00
14:58:04
OD_82MTbBU-00
XLON
424
720.00
14:58:04
OD_82MTbBU-02
XLON
454
720.00
14:58:38
OD_82MTk1s-00
CHIX
954
720.00
15:12:57
OD_82MXLZ7-00
XLON
417
720.00
15:12:57
OD_82MXLZ8-00
TRQX
338
720.00
15:12:57
OD_82MXLZ9-00
AQXE
198
720.00
15:12:57
OD_82MXLZ9-02
BATE
577
720.00
15:12:57
OD_82MXLZA-00
XLON
208
720.00
15:12:57
OD_82MXLZA-02
TRQX
267
720.00
15:12:57
OD_82MXLZB-00
BATE
192
718.00
15:12:59
OD_82MXM8L-00
XLON
465
719.00
15:18:50
OD_82MYpHS-00
CHIX
183
722.00
15:36:58
OD_82MdOMg-00
XLON
420
722.00
15:36:58
OD_82MdOMg-02
XLON
398
722.00
15:36:58
OD_82MdOMh-00
XLON
389
722.00
15:36:58
OD_82MdOMh-02
XLON
65
722.00
15:36:59
OD_82MdOcn-00
XLON
85
722.00
15:36:59
OD_82MdOco-00
XLON
168
722.00
15:36:59
OD_82MdOcp-00
XLON
191
722.00
15:37:00
OD_82MdOtp-00
XLON
505
721.00
15:42:25
OD_82MelT8-00
XLON
213
721.00
15:42:25
OD_82MelT9-01
TRQX
251
721.00
15:42:25
OD_82MelT9-03
AQXE
578
721.00
15:42:25
OD_82MelTA-00
BATE
618
721.00
15:42:25
OD_82MelTA-02
CHIX
458
720.00
15:44:20
OD_82MfFKA-00
XLON
1053
720.00
15:52:20
OD_82MhGDb-00
XLON
101
720.00
15:52:20
OD_82MhGDd-00
XLON
668
720.00
15:52:21
OD_82MhGTm-00
XLON
66
720.00
15:52:21
OD_82MhGTn-00
XLON
2349
721.00
16:12:45
OD_82MmP2w-00
XLON
75
721.00
16:29:40
OD_82Mqezs-00
CHIX
3
721.00
16:29:40
OD_82Mqezt-00
CHIX
554
721.00
16:29:40
OD_82Mqezt-02
XLON
13
721.00
16:29:40
OD_82Mqezw-00
XLON
