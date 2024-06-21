The Organizing Committee of The World Intelligence Expo 2024: World Intelligence Expo 2024 held in north China's Tianjin

TIANJIN, China, June 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Intelligence Expo 2024 kicked off on June 20 in northern Chinese port city Tianjin. For the first time in the expo's history, it was jointly hosted by Tianjin and western inland city Chongqing.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The four-day expo, themed "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver" is a high-end, international, professional, and market-oriented event.

Designed to be organized in an efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly manner, the expo integrates exhibitions, interactions, and competitions, leveraging the resources of the two cities to create a high-end event that leads the development of intelligent technology.

The event emphasizes professionalism, aiming to become a bellwether for the intelligent industry.

With an exhibition area of 100,000 square meters, the expo features the attendance of leading domestic and foreign enterprises, experts, scholars, platform institutions, and media organizations. It involves exhibitions and a series of other activities.

Meanwhile, the expo is an encompassing industrial gala, covering all aspects of the intelligent industry.

In terms of professional fields, the expo sets up ten major theme exhibitions, including artificial intelligence, intelligent connected vehicles, intelligent manufacturing and robotics. Nearly all cutting-edge and hot topics in the intelligent industry are included.

Moreover, the exhibition showcases the innovative aspects of intelligent development, highlighting the emerging trends.

A number of cutting-edge technologies, new products, and novel experiences from around the world are on display. These include more than 40 renowned large language models, such as Baidu's Ernie Bot, Alibaba Cloud's Qwen, and iFlytek's Spark.

In the field of intelligent robots, there are humanoid robots from UBTech, China Mobile's bionic robot, Unitree's quadruped robot, and Fourier Intelligence's smart robot.

Additionally, in the field of low-altitude economy, there is the XPeng's flying car, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles from EHang, Ikingtec, EFY Tech, and Yunyao Aerospace Technology, among many others.

The exhibition also features the debut of a pavilion dedicated to intelligent connected vehicles, showcasing domestic and international car manufacturers such as FAW Toyota, FAW Volkswagen, Great Wall Motors, Siles, Xiaomi, NIO, Xpeng, and Tesla.

A series of signature competitions will be held during the exhibition. This year's event will feature three major competitions: the RoboCup Asia-Pacific Tianjin Invitational Tournament, the World Intelligent Driving Challenge, and the International Intelligent Sports Congress.

The exhibition boasts an international presence, attracting guests from 49 countries and regions. It also serves as an open platform to facilitate industrial cooperation and business development.

Source: The Organizing Committee of The World Intelligence Expo 2024