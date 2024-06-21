Anzeige
Actusnews Wire
21.06.2024
WELL (EX KRIEF GROUP): Appointment of Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel TRUTAT as President

Paris, France - 21.06.2024 - WELL (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLWEL), an investment company, announces the appointment by cooptation by the board of directors as of 13.06.2024 of Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat as a member of the board of directors and Chairman, replacing Mr. Vincent de Mauny, who has resigned.

The board of directors has considered that Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, through his career, experience, and success in his previous roles, possesses all the qualities to contribute to the development and success of WELL.

Mr. Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat states, "I have found a very complicated situation. After a conciliation followed by an investment of several hundred thousand euros intended to clear the liabilities, I want to give WELL a new momentum. We have decided to refocus WELL on holding only ODIOT, the high-end luxury brand, and to provide it with the means for its development."

Biography

Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat holds a Master's degree in Law from the University of Paris II-Panthéon Assas and an MBA from HEC-University of Montreal. Currently President and Founder of Capital Système Investissements S.A, an asset management company specializing in private debt and Private Equity based in Geneva, he was previously Head of Private Markets at EFG Bank, CEO of Olympia Capital Gestion in Paris, Founder of PBS Private Bank Switzerland in Zürich, Head of UBS Global Asset Management France & Monaco; he was also a Fund Manager at Merrill Lynch in Geneva and worked as a Corporate Finance Analyst at HSBC-Banque du Louvre in Paris.

About WELL

Well is the holding company controlling ODIOT, a French luxury brand founded in 1690, and one of the most prestigious goldsmiths of the 18th century, with the title of Royal Supplier, thanks to unique expertise in creating exceptional pieces and cutlery in precious metals (gilded gold, sterling silver, silver-plate). ODIOT is labeled as a Living Heritage Company (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant®).

Contact: investors@wellinvestcorp.com

WELL (Euronext Access, FR0004152700 - MLWEL) https://wellinvestcorp.com

------------------------
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
