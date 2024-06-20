Anzeige
Freitag, 21.06.2024

WKN: A3CU55 | ISIN: US78351F1075 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.06.24
21:56 Uhr
55,29 US-Dollar
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RYAN SPECIALTY HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.06.2024 23:42 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: Ryan Specialty Holdings Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) will replace Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, June 28. Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is acquiring Apartment Income REIT in a deal expected to be completed soon, pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

June 28, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Ryan Specialty Holdings

RYAN

Financials

June 28, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Apartment Income REIT

AIRC

Real Estate

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
© 2024 PR Newswire