Freitag, 21.06.2024
Warum diese Aktie jetzt massiv durchstartet und wie Sie zu neuen Gratis-Aktien kommen…
WKN: A3C32W | ISIN: US1851231068
NASDAQ
20.06.24
21:59 Uhr
18,575 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
PR Newswire
21.06.2024 09:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Clearwater Analytics Announces the Winners of Europe & Asia Client Awards

Aegon AM, Antares, Aviva, Resolution Re, and RiverStone International Exemplify Operational Excellence in Investment Accounting

LONDON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading worldwide provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced the winners of its Europe & Asia Client Awards and recognized the recipients at Clearwater Connect in London 2024. Clearwater's Client Awards highlight individuals, teams and firms that have achieved growth, operational excellence, successful transformations and more.

Clearwater Analytics (PRNewsfoto/Clearwater Analytics, LLC)

"Our award winners have leveraged Clearwater's investment management technology to not only streamline their operations, but also drive performance and strategic growth that benefits their customers and the entire investment management ecosystem," said Keith Viverito, General Manager of EMEA and APAC at Clearwater Analytics. "We're delighted to applaud these innovators for setting new standards of operational excellence in investment management."

The winners of this year's Clearwater Europe & Asia Client Awards are:

FEATURE FANATIC
Clearwater honors an individual who is using the system to its fullest potential by adopting new features as they are released and using the system in innovative ways.

  • Sam Hayes, Investment and Treasury Analyst, Antares

FIRST MOVER
Clearwater recognizes a client team for boldly leading the way and leveraging Clearwater for achieving strategic ambitions.

  • Aegon AM

GROWTH ENABLER
Clearwater celebrates the growth of AUM either organically or through acquisition. This award recognizes a client team for turning their investment operations team into a growth enabler and leveraging scalable technology to confidently and efficiently handle AUM growth.

  • RiverStone International

POWER USER
Clearwater recognizes an individual within a client organization that has demonstrated an expert-level knowledge of how to use Clearwater. This individual is using the system in efficient, innovative ways through custom dashboards and reports.

  • Pam Williams, AVP Investment Accounting & Operations at Resolution Re Ltd, a member of the Resolution Life Group

PARTNERED FOR SUCCESS
Clearwater celebrates the achievements of an organisation that has demonstrated the ability to drive successful solutions to market to scale and grow quickly.

  • Aviva Plc

To learn more about Clearwater Analytics, speak to an expert today.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $7.3 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1502063/4771611/Clearwater_Analytics_v3_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clearwater-analytics-announces-the-winners-of-europe--asia-client-awards-302176939.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
