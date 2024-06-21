InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd: Molecular Pharming Market in the North America is Expected to Register the Highest Share in Revenue Shortly - Says InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Molecular Pharming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Crop Source (Maize, Barley, Tobacco, Safflower, Rice, Alfalfa), By Technology (Gene Gun, Agroinfiltration, Electroporation, Agrobacterium-Mediated Gene Transfer), By Application (Recombinant Antibodies, Hormones, Vaccines, Industrial Enzymes, Proteins & Protein-Based Materials, Technical Reagents, Nutritional Products), By End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

The Global Molecular Pharming Market is valued at US$ 457.7 Mn in 2023, and it is expected to reach US$ 1,399.8 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.

Molecular pharming refers to biologics production in plant systems to reduce the cost of microbial systems. Molecular farming is an innovative method for producing molecular medicines, including plasma proteins, enzymes, growth factors, vaccinations, and recombinant antibodies. These medicines have widely accepted medicinal uses at a molecular level. The approach has the potential to change the pharmaceutical industry by providing highly efficient and cost-effective treatments to all segments of the population. Plant-based protein expression offers practical, secure, efficient, and cost-effective advantages.

Molecular pharming has the potential to offer a new platform for the development and delivery of vaccines and therapeutics for infectious diseases, particularly in low-resource environments. It can also contribute to improving human health and well-being by generating proteins that can regulate various physiological functions, including growth, metabolism, reproduction, and immunity.

By encouraging innovation, collaboration, and diversification, molecular pharming can also generate novel opportunities for the biotechnology sector and the entrepreneurial landscape. It can potentially facilitate the creation of innovative products and services that can directly address unmet medical requirements and market demands. The global molecular pharmaceutical industry will rise rapidly due to the expansion of studies into producing pharmaceuticals from plants and products. The sudden demand for precision medicine and its production from natural and organic sources will contribute to the market's growth during the next five years.

List of Prominent Players in the Molecular Pharming Market:

Molecular Pharming Market Report Scope:

Report Attribute Specifications Market Size Value In 2023 USD 457.7 Mn Market Size Value In 2031 USD 1.399.8 Mn Growth rate CAGR CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2031 Quantitative units Representation of revenue in US$ Mn, and CAGR from 2024 to 2031 Historic Year 2019 to 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2031 Report coverage The forecast of revenue, the position of the company, the competitive market statistics, growth prospects, and trends Segments covered By Crop Type, Technology, Applications and End Users Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico; The UK; France; Italy; Spain; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Southeast Asia; South Korea; Southeast Asia

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

The rising need for biologics to target complicated illnesses and decrease side effects compared to traditional small-molecule medications will drive market expansion, and molecular pharming offers a viable option to address this demand by providing a cost-effective and scalable technology for biologic production.

Furthermore, increased investment in R&D activities related to molecular pharming, growing awareness of its benefits, and advancements in gene editing technologies that allow for precise modification of host organisms for higher yields and improved product quality drive its adoption, resulting in market growth. Moreover, Numerous partnerships have been formed between industry and non-industry groups to develop plant-based treatments. The global market for molecular pharming is anticipated to expand at a healthy rate due to factors such as the rising prevalence of disease indications, rising demand for biologics, ongoing efforts to advance the development of such products, and further optimization of the related technologies.

Challenges:

Several issues, including depletion of natural resources and environmental degradation, restrict crop production. Furthermore, a lack of public awareness restricts the market's growth.

Regional Trends:

The North American molecular pharming market is expected to register a considerable market share in revenue. It is projected to grow at a high CAGR shortly area is a pioneer in implementing new technologies. The region's market has a high revenue due to factors including expanding government efforts that boost the implementation of modern agriculture technologies and established infrastructure. Besides, Asia Pacific has a substantial share in the molecular pharming market in emerging nations like India, China, and Australia. Numerous government projects are being carried out to promote contemporary precision agricultural technologies, increasing production.

Recent Developments:

In October 2023, Moolec Science, involved in development of animal proteins using plants through molecular pharming, raised $30M in cash and kind from investors via convertible notes. The company intends to focus on additional meat molecules and proteins in a variety of R&D initiatives. Instead of isolating and purifying the animal protein from sources, the company intends to offer soy and pea proteins with the meat proteins integrated in the matrix.

In Sep 2023, BioBetter, a FoodTech startup, launched its first food-grade pilot facility in northern Israel to expedite production of growth factors for cultivated meat. Using tobacco plants as self-sustained bioreactors, they aim to produce 100kg daily, scaling up to 5 tons by 2025, lowering costs for the industry.

In Nov 2022, Bright Biotech completed a financing round of $3.2 million. With this funding, the company is planning to invest in research and development for a novel genetic engineering technology to produce growth factors, increase its staff of prominent scientists, and scale up its manufacturing processes. The technique of the company extracts valuable proteins from the chloroplasts of plants, which can allow grown meat companies to reach affordable industrial manufacturing.

Segmentation of Molecular Pharming Market-

By Crop Source:

Maize

Barley

Tobacco

Safflower

Rice

Alfalfa

By Technology:

Gene Gun

Agroinfiltration

Electroporation

Agrobacterium-Mediated Gene Transfer

Others

By Application:

Recombinant Antibodies

Hormones

Vaccines

Industrial Enzymes

Proteins & Protein-Based Materials

Technical Reagents

Nutritional Products

Others

By End User:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Others

By Region-

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for global Molecular Pharming market

To receive industry overview and future trends of global Molecular Pharming market

To analyze the Molecular Pharming market drivers and challenges

To get information on the Molecular Pharming market size value (US$ Mn) forecast till 2031

Major Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global Molecular Pharming industry

