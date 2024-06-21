DJ Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist (MIBX LN) Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 33.9093 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12442707 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 329303 EQS News ID: 1930203 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 21, 2024 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)