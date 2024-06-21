DJ Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) (ECRP LN) Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index Euro Corporate SRI UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 50.3419 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 70779383 CODE: ECRP LN ISIN: LU1437018168 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1437018168 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ECRP LN Sequence No.: 329380 EQS News ID: 1930357 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1930357&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 21, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)