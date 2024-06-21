DJ Amundi MSCI EMU ESG CTB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI EMU ESG CTB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist (MFDD LN) Amundi MSCI EMU ESG CTB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI EMU ESG CTB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 191.8347 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 94728 CODE: MFDD LN ISIN: LU0908501132 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501132 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MFDD LN Sequence No.: 329341 EQS News ID: 1930279 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 21, 2024 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)