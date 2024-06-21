DJ Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 56.9622 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10393744 CODE: UCRP LN ISIN: LU1806495575 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1806495575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCRP LN Sequence No.: 329455 EQS News ID: 1930511 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 21, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)