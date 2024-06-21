DJ Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (ELCR LN) Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Future Mobility ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.9598 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14543343 CODE: ELCR LN ISIN: LU2023679090 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679090 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR LN Sequence No.: 329509 EQS News ID: 1930619 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

