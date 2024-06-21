DJ Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GHYU LN) Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.2646 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 453174 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 329522 EQS News ID: 1930645 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

