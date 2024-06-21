DJ Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (CATH LN) Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Jun-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Catholic Principles ESG (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.9889 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5798874 CODE: CATH LN ISIN: LU2216829809

June 21, 2024 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)