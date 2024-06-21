Frédéric Dormeuil of SOS Yachting Wins Business Worldwide Magazine 2024 CEO Award

LONDON, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frédéric Dormeuil, CEO of SOS Yachting, has been named in the 2024 CEO Awards. The inspirational leader has been awarded for "CEO Innovation in Niche Services", celebrating the innovative strides his company has made in the commercial yachting sector.

The Business Worldwide CEO Awards recognise the most respected C-level executives globally. Unlike many other business awards that focus on the overall achievements of a company, here the focus is on honouring individual achievements and leadership. The aim is to give outstanding leaders the recognition they deserve, while inspiring others to achieve similar successes.

Frédéric Dormeuil has been a transformative force in the commercial yachting industry, recently steering SOS Yachting to new heights with his visionary leadership. SOS Yachting specialises in fiscal representation services, providing tailored solutions that ensure smooth operations for commercial yachts across key yachting hubs in Croatia, France, Monaco, Greece, Italy, and Spain. With over 12 years of experience, the company excels in offering comprehensive operational guidance and unparalleled fiscal expertise.

SOS Yachting's success is underpinned by its deep understanding of charter operations, EU regulations, and maritime laws. This expertise enables the company to anticipate and address the complex needs of its clientele, ensuring regulatory compliance and providing real-time assistance. With more than 700 active VAT positions across the Mediterranean, SOS Yachting is a trusted partner in the yachting industry.

Dormeuil's professional journey is marked by a unique blend of experience in luxury goods and high-end retail, which he has seamlessly transitioned into the yachting sector. His background, coupled with a keen eye for emerging trends, has propelled SOS Yachting to the forefront of the industry, earning global recognition.

"A customer-centric approach, combined with maintaining quality stakeholder relationships and a policy of empowering employees, forms the bedrock of our operations," explains Dormeuil. "Contrary to popular belief, leadership is about empowering others to shine. At SOS Yachting, we nurture a culture where every employee feels valued and inspired to contribute their best."

Under Dormeuil's leadership, SOS Yachting continues to innovate and expand. The company provides a core focus on VAT representation for superyacht charters, ensuring compliance and optimising operational efficiency. SOS Yachting's comprehensive solutions alleviate the administrative burden and mitigate potential risks for clients, maintaining the highest standards of service.

Looking ahead, Dormeuil and SOS Yachting are poised for continuous growth and innovation. By strategically monitoring legislation and expanding into new markets, Dormeuil aims to tap into emerging opportunities and cater to the evolving needs of a diverse clientele.

For more information about SOS Yachting's services and ongoing developments, visit SOS Yachting's website.

Further information about the Business Worldwide CEO Awards can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/awards/

About Business Worldwide Magazine

Business Worldwide Magazine is the leading source of business and dealmaker intelligence throughout the world. Our quarterly magazine and online news portal enables an established audience of corporate dealmakers to track the latest news, stories and developments affecting the international markets, corporate finance, business strategy and changes in legislation. This readership includes of CEO/CFO - Banks, Corporate Lawyers and Venture Capital/Private Equity Companies to name a few.

Contact:

David Jones

Awards Department

E: david@bwmonline.com

W: www.bwmonline.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frederic-dormeuil-of-sos-yachting-wins-business-worldwide-magazine-2024-ceo-award-302178312.html