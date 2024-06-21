Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director Share Dealings in Company

Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer.

On 19 June 2024, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 60,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company at an average approximate price of £0.7496 per share.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a. Name Marc Bishop Lafleche 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Chief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC b. Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Ecora Resources PLC b. LEI 213800LXSV317746JZ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code 2p Ordinary Shares GB0006449366 b. Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Shares c. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.7488 30,000 £0.7503 30,000 d. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price 60,000 £0.7496 e. Date of the transaction 19 June 2024 f. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.ecora-resources.com FTI Consulting +44(0) 20 3727 1000 Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

