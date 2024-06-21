Anzeige
Freitag, 21.06.2024

Ecora Resources PLC Announces Director/PDMR Shareholding

Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2024 / Ecora Resources PLC (LSE:ECOR)(TSX:ECOR) has received notification of the following transactions by Marc Bishop Lafleche, Chief Executive Officer.

On 19 June 2024, Mr. Bishop Lafleche acquired 60,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company at an average approximate price of £0.7496 per share.

These transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.

Director Share Dealings - Further information

In accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the relevant FCA notification is set out below.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a.

NameMarc Bishop Lafleche

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/statusChief Executive Officer of Ecora Resources PLC

b.

Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

NameEcora Resources PLC

b.

LEI213800LXSV317746JZ71

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the

Financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

2p Ordinary Shares

GB0006449366

b.

Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares

c.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.748830,000
£0.750330,000

d.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

60,000

£0.7496

e.

Date of the transaction19 June 2024

f.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

For further information:

Ecora Resources PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecora-resources.com

FTI Consulting

+44(0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraresources@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Resources PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
