

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The euro fell to 0.8443 against the pound, from an early 9-day high of 0.8467.



Against the Swiss franc, the euro dropped to 0.9506 from an early high of 0.9560.



Moving away from an early near 3-week high of 170.45 against the yen, the euro slipped to a 2-day low of 169.33.



Against the U.S., the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the euro slid to a 1-week low of 1.0671, a 1-year low of 1.6046, a 4-day low of 1.7435 and nearly a 2-month low of 1.4614, respectively.



If the euro extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.82 against the pound, 0.93 against the franc, 167.00 against the yen, 1.05 against the greenback, 1.59 against the aussie, 1.73 against the kiwi and 1.43 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken