

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to a 2-day low of 200.47 against the yen, from an early 1-week high of 201.49.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound slid to more than a 1-month low of 1.2633 from an early high of 1.2675.



The pound edged down to 1.1257 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 1.1296.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 197.00 against the yen, 1.23 against the greenback and 1.11 against the franc.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken