PR Newswire
21.06.2024
XYZ Shines at the Smarter E Europe Exhibition

MUNICH, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XYZ Storage Technology Corp., Ltd., ("XYZ") a pioneer in the Chinese Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) landscape as a system integrator, manufacturer, and technological innovator, is poised to cast a radiant spotlight on the Smarter E Europe Exhibition from June 19th to 22nd, 2024, at booth A2.210 in Munich, Germany.

XYZ at the Smarter E Europe Exhibition 2024

With a visionary commitment to advancing the integration of state-of-the-art energy storage technology, XYZ is leading the industry towards a sustainable and renewable energy future. The company's cutting-edge smart factory, spanning an impressive 30,000 square meters, stands as a beacon of innovation with a remarkable annual production capacity of 6 GWh.

A machine at work at the XYZ Smart Factory

This year's exhibition will feature XYZ's latest utility-scale energy storage offerings that range from 3.86 to 5 MWh, alongside C&I scale and household solutions. In addition, they will be introducing AIOPS2000, their integrated ESS management platform that embodies their dedication to pushing the boundaries of energy storage technology.

Since its inception in July 2021, XYZ has emerged as a powerhouse in the BESS arena, adeptly completing over 60+ projects globally and deploying in excess of 7+ GWh. This extraordinary journey has garnered XYZ esteemed recognition, clinching the TOP 3 position in China and TOP 6 internationally in the 2023 market rankings.

CONTACT: zhaoyanzhong@cpes.co

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444661/1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2444662/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xyz-shines-at-the-smarter-e-europe-exhibition-302178989.html

