

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains mixed as markets assess the monetary policy outlook of major central banks amidst not-so-robust economic data updates. Markets also brace for the Fed's preferred PCE-based inflation readings due on Friday.



Wall Street Futures have edged down. European benchmarks are trading in negative territory amidst a sharp decline in PMI readings for the bloc. Asian shares too finished trading on a mostly negative note.



Dollar Index rallied as the markets perceived the Fed as more hawkish than other central banks. Bond yields mostly eased. Crude oil prices dipped despite inventories declining more than expected. Gold prices gained amidst geopolitical tensions. Cryptocurrencies plunged.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,127.00, down 0.02% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,469.40, down 0.07% Germany's DAX at 18,173.55, down 0.36% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,209.00, down 0.77% France's CAC 40 at 7,638.20, down 0.43% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,916.75, down 0.63% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 38,621.00, down 0.07% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,796.00, up 0.34% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,998.14, down 0.24% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,053.96, down 1.53%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0687, down 0.12% GBP/USD at 1.2655, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 158.88, down 0.02% AUD/USD at 0.6648, down 0.09% USD/CAD at 1.3694, up 0.05% Dollar Index at 105.78, up 0.19%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.233%, down 0.45% Germany at 2.3720%, down 2.15% France at 3.109%, down 1.43% U.K. at 4.0705%, up 0.33% Japan at 0.966%, down 1.43%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $85.55, down 0.19%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $81.17, down 0.15%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,378.70, up 0.41%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $63,652.34, down 2.99% Ethereum at $3,465.37, down 3.33% BNB at $582.02, down 3.48% Solana at $131.04, down 4.54% XRP at $0.4874, down 2.11%.



