Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 21

21 June 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 20 June 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £50.607 million Including current year income and expenses £50.860 million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 266.69p Including current year income and expenses 268.02p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 266.41p Including current year income and expenses 267.62p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000