Zentek Ltd.: Zentek Announces Grant of Stock Options

Zentek Ltd. ("Zentek" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ZTEK)(TSXV:ZEN) announces the granting of options to acquire an aggregate of 1,935,000 common shares to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company, exercisable at a price of $1.52 per common share for a period of five years from the date of the grant. For directors and officers, the options will vest one third on the date of grant, one third on the first anniversary of the grant, and one third on the second anniversary of the grant. For employees, the options will vest one quarter on the date of grant, and one quarter on each anniversary thereafter.

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the Company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD, is shown to have 99-per-cent anti-microbial activity and to significantly increase the viral filtration efficiency for surgical masks and aims to do the same for HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is located in Guelph, Ontario.

For further information on Zentek:

investorrelations@zentek.com

Ryan Shacklock

Senior VP, Strategy & Business Development

Email: rshacklock@zentek.com

Phone: 306-270-9610

To find out more about Zentek, please visit our website at www.Zentek.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on Zentek's SEDAR+ profile at http://www.sedarplus.ca/.

